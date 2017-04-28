Spotlight home – Lifestyle or develop – your choice

HERE’S a property that is going to attract a lot of interest.

Lifestylers will likely jump at the chance to secure a block of land within easy biking, let alone driving distance of town, while developers with an eye to the future will see the benefits of land-banking this property for later residential development.

The approximately 3.3ha rectangular block is currently being subdivided with a new title to issue in the near future, zoned residential. It borders a residential subdivision now under development on the corner of Shaw Road.

In the meantime, though, the lucky buyer will be free to enjoy the fantastic lifestyle opportunities this property presents. Everything about the solid four-bedroom home is perfect for families with teenagers or younger children.

Set well back from the road, at the rear of the block, the 1990s cedar-clad house is spacious with an open plan kitchen, dining and family area featuring high sarked timber ceilings, interesting angles and a wonderful outlook over the front garden.

The polished cork tile floors soak up the sun that streams through the front of the house, with a freestanding woodburner in place for the evening.

This is the hub of the house where families will spend much of their time, but there is also a formal lounge off the hallway along with four double bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and access to the main bathroom.

Inside this house is a renovator’s dream with plenty of scope to transform and personalise all the rooms with carpet, curtains and paint.

Outside there’s also scope although the grounds around the house are well landscaped already with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining and parking.

There’s a multipurpose outbuilding in the front garden, of a similar design to the house, that was originally built as a spa room but could have multiple uses.

There’s also a detached self-contained one bedroom building, a large workshop, other outbuildings and five fenced paddocks, which the current owner uses for grazing. The property also has its own water bore.

Professionals

234 State Highway 30, Whakatane

Agent: Chris Robson

Phone: 07 307 0165 or 027 577 0029

Price: Sale by tender, closing 4pm, June 7

Open home: Sunday, 1.45pm - 2.30pm