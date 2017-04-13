Spotlight home – Quality home offers so much more

WALNUT Grove is a lovely community to live in.

A “new” cul-de-sac in an older established part of Whakatane, it’s quiet and private and somewhere that all the neighbours know each other.

There’s also the benefits of being close to schools, kindergartens and supermarkets.

Number 13 Walnut Grove, like its neighbours, is a low maintenance, quality-built brick home on a flat family-sized section.

It offers great street appeal and, on walking through the front door, a virtual blank canvas that would suit most buyers.

The decor from top to toe is neutral so whatever your taste in furniture, art or rugs – it’s going to look great in here.

The lounge is street-side and, along with the dining room, opens onto a paved outdoor entertaining area overlooking the back garden.

The lounge is separate with double doors flowing through into the more open plan kitchen-dining area. While compact in size, the U-shaped kitchen is well designed and a workable space.

There are three double bedrooms, the master being located off the dining room with access to the main bathroom.

The other two bedrooms are off the hallway from the lounge, which also provides internal access to the double garage containing the laundry.

There is mains gas for hot water and heater bayonets installed.

The 567 square metre section is already well planted with low maintenance gardens around the house and some specimen trees, including a couple of feijoas.

There is plenty of potential here to landscape it further, and add more gardens, fruit trees and perhaps a vegetable patch.

This home is being sold with a set sale date of April 26. Interested parties in the $489,000 price bracket can attend one of the open homes this weekend or call Shona to arrange an alternative time to view.

COMPACT: The kitchen is compact but well designed. DUAL: There is dual access to the main bathroom. THE HUB: A banquet-sized breakfast bar separates the modern kitchen from casual living and dining areas.

