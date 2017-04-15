SUP popularity grows

OHOPE provides a unique location for one of New Zealand’s fastest growing sports.

Stand up paddleboarding, or SUP as it is commonly called, can be enjoyed in the area with a distinct advantage of having two water conditions in the same vicinity.

The flat water of Ohiwa Harbour, with the ocean surf just across the road, is a big attraction for lovers of SUP, and was certainly a factor in the growth of the paddleboard festival held in Ohope last month.

The 2017 Port Ohope General Store & Café Stand Up Paddleboard Festival followed the inaugural event held last year, and if the increase in entries is a fair gauge, the event looks set for an increasingly popular future.

Attracting double the number of entries this year, and drawing New Zealand’s top four paddleboarders, the event took place over two days in near perfect conditions. Organiser of the event, and owner of the Port Ohope General Store & Café, Greig Dean, says the weekend was a tremendous success, with the flat-water events being held in glassy conditions on Saturday, and the premier events held both on the harbour and in perfect two-foot ocean waves on Sunday.

Attributing the increase in entries to competitors from outside the region, Greig says a strong contingent came down from Auckland, and from Taranaki and Hawkes Bay as well. While the event retained its relaxed atmosphere, he says the level of competition definitely picked up compared to the previous year.

Ohope’s own SUP club began three years ago. Based out of the Port Ohope Store, Greig says its members meet twice a week from November until March for both social and competitive events. Membership has grown, as has the SUP hire and lessons that have run out of the store for the past four years.

Basic flat-water technique and safety lessons are available and Greig says if someone then chooses to try their luck in the surf they’ll help them with that too.

The future looks rosy for the paddleboarding festival. Promoting Ohope as a paddleboarding destination is the aim of it, says Greig.

Based on the popularity of this year’s event, and the growth of the sport nationwide, the Port Ohope General Store & Café SUP Festival is only likely to grow.