Te Teko carve up for Edgecumbe

ARE you a keen hunter wanting to help those who lost everything in the Edgecumbe flood? Well, bring your kill and your knife to Kokohinau Marae today.

A group has organised the Great Te Teko Carve Up and is calling all hunters, gatherers and those handy with a knife to source, cut up and distribute meat to Edgecumbe evacuees.

One of the group, Kiri Allan, said many of the district’s hunters had been wanting to donate beasts to help feed those forced out of their homes during the flood last Thursday.

Ms Allan said the group had set up the carve up to help co-ordinate those offers of support in a safe way. She said Assure Quality meat inspector Daniel Pugh would be on hand to ensure standards were met and hunters were being asked to tag animals with location, date and time it was killed for food safety traceability purposes.

The Labour Party candidate for the East Coast electorate, Ms Allan said the silver lining of a disaster was how well a community pulled together to help those impacted.

“Over the past few days, we have all born witness to the uprise of community resilience with volunteers, donations and contributions of all sizes coming in from around the area to support those who have lost everything in Edgecumbe.

“The impacts of the flooding on Edgecumbe as well as Ruatahuna, Minginui, Murupara, Ruatoki and those areas hit the worst will remain with those families most impacted for a long time.

“The hunters, butchers, meat inspectors, meat packers and all of the others that are coming together tomorrow at Kokohinau Marae are, along with all of the others that have dropped tools this week to support, the epitome of everything that is good about living in a rural, proud community. In a time of crisis, it’s our communities that respond.

“I’ve spoken with volunteer co-ordinators at the various emergency centres who have said that meat packs for flood impacted families will be needed right now and I’m really pleased that the community has been able to respond in such a timely way.”

Anyone wanting to donate meat or help cut up animals is welcome to attend the carve-up.