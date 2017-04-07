The day after …

TWENTY-four hours after taking to the skies to photograph the flooding occurring across the Eastern Bay, Whakatane Beacon photographer Louis Klaassen returned to air. He found much had changed, and not for the better with the extent of the flooding far wider than the day before.
BREACH: Work is underway on College Road to repair the breach in the Rangitaiki River stopbank. Photo Louis Klaassen D5159-028
WATER: Rangitaiki River water flows to College Road, Rata Avenue and Puriri Crescent. D5159-242
AWAY: A home at College Road, directly across from the broken stop bank wall, forced from its foundation where a car remains. D5159-231
PURIRI: Flood waters fill the Puriri Crescent area at Edgecumbe. D5159-227
OVER: The river, still at a high level, at 1pm today. D5159-182
FILLED: Paddocks are filled with water across the Rangitaiki Plains. D5159-123
FLOODING: Water flowing across Hydro Road on Friday morning. D5158-206
HOME: Whakatane police Marie Bicknell, carrying a rabbit in the basket, and Nola Neal are taken to Otakiri Road. D5158-193
RESCUED: A cockatiel is nearly home after it was evacuated from its Otakiri home. D5158-176
UNIMOG: A unimog driving through flooding at Otakiri Road to drop off a rescued woman and her pets. D5158-157
BIKE: Otakiri farmer Bill Gibson needs a motorbike to travel through the flooding. D5158-147
COLLEGE ROAD: A College Road home after 24 hours of water flowing through. D5158-085
BREACH: The Rangitaiki River continues to flow steadily into the Edgecumbe township and the broken wall still stands in the middle of the road on Friday morning. Photo Louis Klaassen D5158-076
FLOODED: Homes and industrial buildings have been flooded. D5159-997
UNDERWATER: Properties in Matipo Place and Titoki Place in Edgecumbe are heavily flooded. D5159-975
SCHOOL: At Edgecumbe College the water covers the fields and into the buildings. Photo D5159-970
SUBMERGED: A vehicle sits semi submerged outside this rural Edgecumbe property. D5159-957
RISING: The tops of glasshouses rise from the water. D5159-952
HIGH WATER: Muddy water is high around this Edgecumbe home. D5159-947
MILL: Golden Grain at Edgecumbe. D5159-942
FROM ABOVE: An overview of the lands around Edgecumbe. D5159-932
RECEDED: By Friday, the water that engulfed this farm, just before Taneatua, had receded. D5159-751
POROPORO: A property on Rewatu Road, underwater. Photo D5159-730
BRIDGE: The Pekatahi Bridge at Taneatua. D5159-702
FLOODING: Flood water at Taneatua. D5159-595
RIVER: The Whakatane River through Taneatua on Friday afternoon. D5159-574
TANEATUA: The Taneatua township from above. D5159-559
OVER EDGECUMBE: A shot over Edgecumbe and surrounding areas. D5159-535
COMMUNITY: The Te Teko bridge crossing the high Rangitaiki River to a dry township. D5159-511
CLOSER: Kowhai and Kauri streets with the Edgecumbe Bowling Club in the centre. D5159-468
TOWN: Kowhai and Kauri street homes and properties are surrounded by water. D5159-455
SIDES OF TOWN: Water fills areas on each side of Bridge Street. D5159-260