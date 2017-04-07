The day after …

TWENTY-four hours after taking to the skies to photograph the flooding occurring across the Eastern Bay, Whakatane Beacon photographer Louis Klaassen returned to air. He found much had changed, and not for the better with the extent of the flooding far wider than the day before.

BREACH: Work is underway on College Road to repair the breach in the Rangitaiki River stopbank. Photo Louis Klaassen D5159-028

WATER: Rangitaiki River water flows to College Road, Rata Avenue and Puriri Crescent. D5159-242

AWAY: A home at College Road, directly across from the broken stop bank wall, forced from its foundation where a car remains. D5159-231

PURIRI: Flood waters fill the Puriri Crescent area at Edgecumbe. D5159-227

OVER: The river, still at a high level, at 1pm today. D5159-182

FILLED: Paddocks are filled with water across the Rangitaiki Plains. D5159-123

FLOODING: Water flowing across Hydro Road on Friday morning. D5158-206

HOME: Whakatane police Marie Bicknell, carrying a rabbit in the basket, and Nola Neal are taken to Otakiri Road. D5158-193

RESCUED: A cockatiel is nearly home after it was evacuated from its Otakiri home. D5158-176

UNIMOG: A unimog driving through flooding at Otakiri Road to drop off a rescued woman and her pets. D5158-157

BIKE: Otakiri farmer Bill Gibson needs a motorbike to travel through the flooding. D5158-147

COLLEGE ROAD: A College Road home after 24 hours of water flowing through. D5158-085

BREACH: The Rangitaiki River continues to flow steadily into the Edgecumbe township and the broken wall still stands in the middle of the road on Friday morning. Photo Louis Klaassen D5158-076

FLOODED: Homes and industrial buildings have been flooded. D5159-997

UNDERWATER: Properties in Matipo Place and Titoki Place in Edgecumbe are heavily flooded. D5159-975

SCHOOL: At Edgecumbe College the water covers the fields and into the buildings. Photo D5159-970

SUBMERGED: A vehicle sits semi submerged outside this rural Edgecumbe property. D5159-957

RISING: The tops of glasshouses rise from the water. D5159-952

HIGH WATER: Muddy water is high around this Edgecumbe home. D5159-947

MILL: Golden Grain at Edgecumbe. D5159-942

FROM ABOVE: An overview of the lands around Edgecumbe. D5159-932

RECEDED: By Friday, the water that engulfed this farm, just before Taneatua, had receded. D5159-751

POROPORO: A property on Rewatu Road, underwater. Photo D5159-730

BRIDGE: The Pekatahi Bridge at Taneatua. D5159-702

FLOODING: Flood water at Taneatua. D5159-595

RIVER: The Whakatane River through Taneatua on Friday afternoon. D5159-574

TANEATUA: The Taneatua township from above. D5159-559

OVER EDGECUMBE: A shot over Edgecumbe and surrounding areas. D5159-535

COMMUNITY: The Te Teko bridge crossing the high Rangitaiki River to a dry township. D5159-511

CLOSER: Kowhai and Kauri streets with the Edgecumbe Bowling Club in the centre. D5159-468

TOWN: Kowhai and Kauri street homes and properties are surrounded by water. D5159-455

SIDES OF TOWN: Water fills areas on each side of Bridge Street. D5159-260

 

 

