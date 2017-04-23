The luxury of pastry

THERE is something luxurious about pastry, but you do not need to spend the earth to have a little taste of luxury.

If you want to make this recipe a bit quicker and easier, use the ready-rolled pastry.

Cheese & Onion Slice

225g flaky pastry

1 large onion

4ozs grated cheese

Salt and pepper

Cayenne pepper (optional)

Cut pastry in half, roll each half out, and then cut into thin rectangles or squares.

Slice the onion thinly and cover the pastry rectangles, leaving the edges clear of filling. Scatter with the grated cheese.

Add salt, pepper and cayenne pepper to taste.

Dampen the edges of the pastry with a little milk, place the top layer of pastry over and firmly press the edges together.

Prick the top of the pastry with a fork and bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 220 degrees.

Then lower the heat to 190 degrees and bake for a further 20 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and a green vegetables.

by Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed