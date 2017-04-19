Trident scores jazz gold at nationals

TRIDENT High School played for gold at the 40th National Youth Jazz Competition in Tauranga over Easter.

The school’s big band was one of four to receive a gold award at the annual competition, which this year attracted nine big bands and 11 combos.

The band’s bass trombonist Liam Bewley won an award for innovation.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Cook disrupted the travel plans for some schools and closed the Baycourt venue early on Thursday so organisers decided to run the two-day event comprising big band and combo competitions on Friday.

“Programme schedules went out the window – it was pure jazz for a while but it is great to be able to say that all schools that were able to attend performed, and had a great time,” said competition director Liam Ryan

The judges were impressed by the standard of performance from the young musicians.

Head judge Dr Rodger Fox felt the standard of combos and big bands was improving year to year, in large part due to the schools returning to the competition and building on their performances each time.

This year after performing both combos and big bands received an on-stage workshop with a judge receiving immediate feedback.

“The bands are very receptive to feedback and this is showing in the band performances.

“We gave four gold big band awards and five gold combo awards. This says it all.

“It’s great to see students really working on improvisational playing,” Dr Fox said.

Gold big band awards were presented to Trident High School Big Band, Tauranga Boys’ College Big Band. Orewa College Jazz Band, Pukekohe High School Stage Band with Pukekohe High School Stage Band winning the New Orleans Trophy for the Best Big Band and the Best of Festival Trophy for the most outstanding jazz band.