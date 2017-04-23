Urgent call for battalion photos

THE author of a book that will capture the battle experience of the 28th Maori Battalion’s B-Company is calling for family descendants and relatives to locate up to 400 photos of the 900 men who made up the company.

Author Sir Wira Gardiner – a military historian and retired lieutenant colonel – said the book would capture the men’s virtues and bravery, with an emphasis on telling the story from soldiers’ perspectives. “Those returning spoke very little of their experiences. This book captures what we have and makes it accessible,” he said.

The men came mainly from the Eastern and Central Bay of Plenty, and also from Coromandel and Waikato. They were predominantly from tribes with connections to the Mataatua people, including the Tauranga Moana tribes; the Te Arawa people including the Tuwharetoa tribe; the Hauraki tribes and the Tainui tribes.

Sir Wira said he had completed the first draft of the book. He had a complete list of names for the company’s members, but access to photos of only 500 of the 900 men.

He would like to publish a full list of names and photos at the end of the book.

Sir Wira has been engaged by ministry for culture and heritage, in partnership with B Company History Trust, chaired by Graeme Vercoe, a district manager and registrar of the Maori Land Court and a retired lieutenant colonel.

Mr Vercoe said Sir Wira had done “an amazing job” with the writing and shaping of the men’s stories. He said there was now only one surviving member of the B-Company of the 28th Maori Battalion, Robert (Bom) Gillies, 93. Mr Vercoe said Mr Gillies had been a guide for the book.

Photos can be emailed to: info@28maoribattalion.org.nz. They should be a minimum of 300dpi, preferably a tif file and a scan of a photo.