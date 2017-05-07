Aspiring air hostesses

FRENCH speaking Cinzy Didjine, 20, and sister-in-law Annie Didjine, 24, from New Caledonia are hoping a year in New Zealand on working visas will see their English improve enough for them to apply to be air stewardesses with New Caledonian airline, Aircalin.

Although their English is limited, they are both experts in the universal language of smiles and laughter.

They are delighted to have found homely accommodation with Marama Helwes, an Opotiki resident and fluent French speaker.

Annie is recently married and says it was her decision to come to New Zealand. Her husband, Cinzy’s brother, will visit them for a few weeks in June.

“We want to learn English; we have been here three weeks but have working visas for one year,” Annie says.

It was their Mormon connection that brought them to Opotiki first. And until their English improves, they are finding kiwifruit picking a great way to earn money and practise the language.

“The first two days was very hard on your body but now it’s good,” says Cinzy, who has a certificate in business.

Annie, a social worker in New Caledonia, enjoys helping people.

After visiting local beaches, they say the sea is much bluer in New Caledonia than New Zealand, but the environment in New Zealand is much cleaner. “There is less rubbish on the beaches than in New Caledonia.”

In July, they will head to Auckland to attend an English language school.