Feature home – Best of both worlds

Here’s a great home for families offering four bedrooms, a beach location and opportunity for development and improvement.

ENJOY the best of both worlds at this four-bedroom Coastlands home.

Situated at the end of Fishermans Drive, the two-storey family home offers views down the street to Whale Island in one direction. It’s just a short stroll to the beach, in fact, yet cast your gaze in the other direction and the outlook is decidedly country with the property bordering rural paddocks to the south.

The house is designed to suit the gently sloping section with a single internal access garage and enclosed carport beneath the house.

The downstairs is also home to a laundry, shower and toilet facilities and a fourth bedroom, ideal for teenagers or even a home office.

Upstairs is where families will spend the majority of their time with a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, and three double bedrooms with combined bathroom.

The exterior of this house may be neutral and low-key, painted a safe off-white with grey trim, but the interior certainly isn’t.

Strong colours are used throughout with mustard, terracotta and blue combining in the living area against more neutral flooring. Similar colours have been used to brighten the upstairs bedrooms and bathroom.

They might be too bright and in-your-face for some people but would-be buyers need to remember that wall colour is easiest thing to change in a house.

A few hours with a paintbrush and you could transform this home from bold to bland if that’s your desire, perhaps introducing a fresh monochrome palette in line with current trends. As it is though, it possesses plenty of character and could, for some, be perfect already.

It also possesses fantastic outdoor entertaining options with a sizeable covered deck off the lounge that is big enough to accommodate the family plus guests. This all-weather area has an interesting outlook, looking down Fisherman’s Drive over Coastlands and out to the coast.

The back garden is flat, sunny, nicely laid out and well-fenced for children and animals.

Roadside, there is plenty of room for parking for vehicles, caravans and boats either out the front or along the side of the house.

This property will likely most appeal to families, particularly those who recognize potential when they see it. However, it may also be of interest to investors. It will be sold by set sale on May 9 with interest over $480,000 considered.

BOLD: Terracotta and blue combine in the kitchen and living areas. VIEWS: From the covered deck, the view extends along the street to Whale Island in the distance. BRIGHT: The main bedroom is sunny, and bright blue.

Professionals

65 Fishermans Drive, Coastlands

Agent: Andy Stretton

Phone: 07 3070165 or 027 288 8254

Price: Set sale date, May 9 at 12pm

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 1.30pm