Feature home – Good street – as is

Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, the two- bedroom home has the potential to be a buyer’s little mansion.

There is some damage to the floor of this home due to a leaking pipe, so the owners are selling 'as is'.

If you are looking to down size or wanting to introduce yourself to the housing market, this house will offer possibilities to define the space as your very own.

With just as many bathrooms as bedrooms, there’s everything you need at each end of the house.

One bathroom is off the master bedroom at one end of the property while the second is and at other end.

The main bathroom is complete with a shower over bath and a large mirror placed betweeen two floor-to-ceiling frosted windows offering natural lighting, perfect for preparing yourself for whatever the day brings.

As you walk along the short hall way, you pass the toilet and laundry. From the laundry is a door to outside, with steps that take you to a path toward the washing line. The fully fenced 826m2 section has enough space outside to add whatever you like, where ever you like.

Citrus trees grow in a line on the neat and tidy grass, just a few skips away from stairs that lead to the lounge of the home.

At the top of the stairs, looking from the cosy lounge, is a view of hills, in a natural state where trees and vegetation grow free.

As you step into the lounge room, another back yard access point is not too far.

A covered veranda stretches the entire length of the home with ranch slider doors from the lounge and dining rooms. Steps from the veranda take you onto the spacious grass area, once again.

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas are an advantage for simple flow of the home.

Bench space in the kitchen is ideal for adding personal touches to the home.

Cupboards under the benches, opening to the dining room, offer storage space for quick and easy access from the dinner table or as a section to keep important items.

The dining room, with a generous amount of space for furniture, flows through to the cosy lounge.

A small white picket fence separates two garden sections from the cul-de-sac. A green-thumb and eye for natural beauty will be able to work some magic in the space, welcoming you or visitors to the home.

The driveway, fit for a vehicle, leads to a single garage workshop, which is also space for a car.

Off the garage is a gate that offers privacy for the new owner.

Currently tenanted, you will need to make an appointment to view the home with a great section on a nice street.

Real Deal Real Estate

12 Ryder Place, Kawerau

Agent: Wendy Peri

Phone: 07 307 1122 or 022 3189004

Price: $160,000

Viewing: By appointment