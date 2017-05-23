Flood panel announced

AN indpendent panel headed by former deputy prime minister Sir Michael Cullen has been appointed to investigate the technical reasons behind the breach of the Rangitaiki River stopbank that led to the flooding of Edgecumbe on April 6.

“It was a very significant event that had a large impact upon the lives of many people, particularly those in Edgecumbe,” Sir Michael said yesterday while announcing the panel in Whakatane.

He said the panel, which would meet this Thursday and Friday, would include himself as chair, as well as two technical “experts in their fields”, water resources engineer Kyle Christensen and geotechnical engineer Charlie Price.

Explaining the make-up of the panel, Sir Michael said the first criterion was to “have people who are independent”, secondly to appoint members with “a high technical knowledge of river systems” and, thirdly, to “have a small panel so it can get on with job quickly”.

Sir Michael said the review would examine all the relevant technical aspects of the Rangitaiki-Tarawera Rivers scheme “so that there can be a clear understanding of the reasons for the failure of the scheme at Edgecumbe”.

“The stopbank giving way had serious consequences, but luckily no one lost their lives.”

It will focus on the Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s (BOPRC) responsibilities related to the event.

Hundreds of houses were flooded in the township when a concrete wall on College Road meant to protect the town from flooding was breached by the rising Rangitaiki River on April 6 and the entire township had to be evacuated.

“Two hundred-and-fifty houses have been made habitable but a large number won’t be able to be made habitable,” Sir Michael said.

He said the review would examine the design, engineering, maintenance and management of the scheme, as well as how it was operated during the severe weather event.

He said the review would not be confined to current events but would look back into past events and previous reports and actions that could have been taken. “As we know flooding is not an infrequent event in the Rangitaiki River.”

Sir Michael said a key part of his job would be engagement with communities.

The panel will be holding drop-in information sessions with stakeholders, such as Federated Farmers, the Edgecumbe community and iwi where people could speak to him directly. The first session will be held at Edgecumbe College on Saturday, June 3 at 11am.

“People want answers how and what happened and what can be done to prevent this going into the future,” Sir Michael said.

Written feedback can also be emailed to the reviewers at feedback@rrsr.org.nz A toll-free number is also available for feedback, 0800 BOP River (267 748). A website, www.rrsr.org.nz is also being developed that will contain information on the review.

Sir Michael emphasised that the review panel was completely independent of the BOPRC, and its findings and recommendations would be presented to the council when the review was completed.

He said the panel would aim to complete the review by the end of July and the report would be made public after the council had been given a chance to read the report and respond to its findings and recommendations. A draft of the report would be given to the council for fact-checking only.

Sir Michael said the panel’s terms of reference were to look at the implementation of the flood management of the river scheme by BOPRC.

“Other reviews of post-breach events are outside our terms of reference.” He said the review would not include the Whakatane District Council’s part during the event.

“We hope to have practical suggestions on how we can improve moving into the future.”

Review panel experts

Kyle Christensen Charlie Price

Kyle Christensen is an independent consultant with more than 17 years’ experience in river and stormwater engineering, while Charlie Price has 40 years’ experience working on the investigation, design, supervision and management of major construction works for dams, hydro-electric power, water supply, mining and subsea developments.

Severe weather brings record highs

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said the Eastern Bay of Plenty felt the most significant impact from Tropical Cyclone Debbie from April 3-6 and was inundated with rain and severe weather prior to the stopbank breaching.

“The high rainfall resulted in all rivers in the region reaching warning levels, with some rivers reaching potentially record levels,” he said.

“Whakatane River reached levels 34 percent higher than has ever been recorded.” Matahina Dam also saw levels 20 percent higher than previously recorded.