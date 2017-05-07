Horsing around

THE Waiotahe pipi beds provided the perfect stop-off for riders and horses returning home from the Gisborne Poverty Bay 25th Anniversary Hunt last week.

Lots of horse floats came and went on Friday afternoon. Riders and horses congregated for horses to swim and take a break from the confines of their floats before making their way home to destinations all around the country.

Moira and Bruce James from Opotiki went to the pipi beds to catch up with their granddaughter Jane Hunt who, along with friend Grace Imiolek, was travelling home to Tirau. Jane had her horses Neddy and Blue, both originally Opotiki horses.

“This must be the place to stop,” she says. “Everybody’s stopping.”

She says it was the perfect spot to stop for a ride, swim and catch up with her grandparents. With regard to the hunt, she says the weather was “glorious” and there was a good turnout of riders.

“It was amazing, a great week. They hosted us very well, we hunted with Poverty Bay and Mahia, there were about 300 people. [It was] a good workout for the horses as it was steep so it gave them a good run.”

Sheep and beef farmer Janet Harre and her daughter Leah travelled from Piopio in the King Country with horses Ziggy and Bonny. “It’s been a really cool week, it’s a neat way to see the country, totally different country from home.”