Kate’s organics for health

ORGANICS is a way of life for Kate Humphrey, an Opotiki woman who was brought up in a family culture of organic growing and healthy living.

“My maternal grandies grew hothouse tomatoes commercially and were particularly health conscious. They baked dark brown sourdough breads and had an apple cider vinegar and honey drink every day. Mum and my uncle are still extremely healthy and independent in their late 80s.”

Both sets of grandparents and Kate’s parents have been keen organic gardeners. Coincidentally, she says, “both my maternal and paternal grandparents, surnames were Gardener.” Triggered by the birth of her son over 30 years ago she became more conscious of the integrity of their food.

Returning home from Australia to care for her father with dementia, a friend suggested she move to Opotiki, where she discovered a gap in the market for organic produce.

“I had to travel to Whakatane for organic food.” Premises came up for lease in the historic building at 99 Church Street. Last July she put her conviction into action and took a brave leap of faith. Kate opened up Limepeace, selling organic produce and health therapies.

She sources produce as locally as possible. “One of my tea suppliers is a naturopath in Whakatane,” she says, and her coffee comes from a Tauranga roaster.

Kate has a tranquility and calm about her that emanates throughout the shop. Her regular customers and suppliers are all greeted warmly.

There is the feeling of a community hub as people come and go. Her inspiring soups and delicious smoothies are already a hit with many discerning locals.

Although the hours are long, it’s the people she really enjoys. “I love it. I would say the synchronicity is amazing in here. People come in and meet other people, its wonderful.”

Suzanne Boon pops in to buy her veggies. She is also the supplier of Moontime washable menstrual cloths, just one of the Opotiki-made products for sale. Suzanne explains how they came on to the market about 20 years ago. In 2006 they were produced by Lunar Collective who wanted to hand on the production of the menstrual pads to some one as a home business.

“There was no interest and it looked as if they would go out of production. I felt it had made such a change in my life I couldn’t let that happen. I am a seamstress.”

For the last 10 years she has been making them. Attractive cotton pads that are highly absorbent. Comfortable, dioxin free, economical and environmentally friendly.

Suzanne says, “Councils have become more interested in promoting the use of these products and reusable nappies, with disposable nappies and menstrual products taking up to 80 percent of the landfill. The absorbtion gels that are in the nappies and sanitary pads are just not breaking down.”

Kate is excited that Karen Sayer of Opotiki Wedding flowers will be establishing her florist business in the shop over the next few weeks.

Having hosted a popular fermenting workshop at the shop she plans to host more workshops in the future.