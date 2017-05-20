Making the most of broccoli

For those of you who have some broccoli in your garden, here is a great way to stretch it out.

Broccoli Quiche

Serves 4

1 sheet frozen short crust pastry

or unbaked pie shell

40 grams butter,

plus 1 tablespoon melted butter

1 onion

1clove garlic

2 cups chopped broccoli

1½ cups grated cheese

4 eggs

1½ cups milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Finely chop or mince the onion and garlic. In a large saucepan melt 40 grams of butter over a low heat.

Add onion, garlic and broccoli and cook slowly, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are soft.

Line a flan tin with the pastry and spoon the vegetables into the crust. Sprinkle with the cheese.

Combine the eggs and milk, season with salt and pepper and stir in one tablespoon of melted butter.

Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and cheese and bake for 30 minutes or until the centre has set.

By Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed