Making the most of broccoli

For those of you who have some broccoli in your garden, here is a great way to stretch it out.
Broccoli Quiche
Serves 4
1 sheet frozen short crust pastry
or unbaked pie shell
40 grams butter,
plus 1 tablespoon melted butter
1 onion
1clove garlic
2 cups chopped broccoli
1½ cups grated cheese
4 eggs
1½ cups milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Finely chop or mince the onion and garlic. In a large saucepan melt 40 grams of butter over a low heat.
Add onion, garlic and broccoli and cook slowly, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are soft.
Line a flan tin with the pastry and spoon the vegetables into the crust. Sprinkle with the cheese.
Combine the eggs and milk, season with salt and pepper and stir in one tablespoon of melted butter.
Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and cheese and bake for 30 minutes or until the centre has set.
By Budget Advisory Service
-Contributed