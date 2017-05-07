Nadia Lim’s Maple and Cinnamon Pear Tarts

Puff pastry 1 sheet

Pears 4 small ripe, thinly sliced

Pure maple syrup ¼ cup

Good pinch of ground cinnamon

Icing sugar to dust (optional)

Preheat oven to 200 degrees fan bake.

Cut pastry sheet in half so you have two large rectangles and place on a baking tray.

Lay slices of pear along the centre of both pieces of pastry, overlapping slightly. Brush pears with half of the maple syrup using a pastry brush and sprinkle over cinnamon.

Bake for 15 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden.

Brush with the remaining maple syrupand dust with icing sugar if you like. Serve with yoghurt, cream or ice cream.

MAY is Pink Ribbon Breakfast month. Over the course of the month, more than 3000 Kiwis will invite their friends or colleagues for breakfast to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

Breakfasts will be held from the far north to Southland, in humble kitchens and posh hotels, with just a few friends or more than 100 guests coming together. So far in the Eastern Bay, five breakfasts are planned, including three events organised by individuals and a Quota Pink

Breakfast at the Ohope Chartered Club on May 28. Tickets for this event are now on sale for $30 at the club.

A Pink Afternoon Tea, Fun & Fashions event will be held at the Baptist Church on Keepa Road on May 21.

The Breast Cancer Foundation hopes to top last year’s total of over 3200 breakfasts across New Zealand, which were attended by 90,000 people and raised $1.7 million.

Celebrity cook and author Nadia Lim, who has fronted this year’s campaign, is delighted by the response so far but urges even more people to get involved.

“Having recently met some incredibly inspiring women who’ve survived breast cancer, I’m even more motivated to help raise funds that will save lives,” Nadia says. “I encourage everyone to get involved, hopefully inspired by some of the recipes I’ve developed especially for Pink Ribbon Breakfast!”

She has released a scrumptious recipe for Pear Tart (above) as a taster of the six exclusive recipes that hosts will receive when they sign up at www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.

Proceeds from this year’s Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will go towards breast cancer research, with a focus on support for clinical trials, immunotherapies, preventing the spread of cancer, improved clinical practice for better patient outcomes, and treatments for advanced breast cancer. They will also help provide breast awareness education as well as support for patients.

Breast Cancer Foundation of New Zealand chief executive Evangelia Henderson says funds raised will help the organisation push for new frontiers in early detection, treatment and support.

With more than 3000 Kiwis diagnosed and 600 a year still dying of breast cancer, New Zealand doctors and researchers have a vital role to play. The foundation helps fund clinical trials and studies, as well as the development of new medicines here in New Zealand. It also funds breast cancer patient registers in Auckland, Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch, tracking patient treatment and outcomes to monitor treatment effectiveness and identify inequalities of access or care.

“We want Kiwi women to have the best possible treatment,” says Evangelia. “So, please, host a breakfast – your help will make a real difference.”

For more information, or to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.