Pub to stay but demolition for hotel

BAY of Plenty Regional Council has announced it will demolish the Commercial Hotel, but retain the historic corner pub segment, which it plans to then sell.

The 1939 art deco portion of the site, which is earthquake-prone and derelict, will be levelled. The entire site, including the historic 1917 corner hotel, will then be resurveyed and sold.

The regional council acquired the properties in 2003 when its Whakatane office, the organisation’s Bay headquarters at the time, was at maximum capacity and short of staff accommodation.

A few years later, after braving a fight-back led by then Whakatane Mayor Colin Holmes, the regional council controversially shifted most headquarters staff to Tauranga.

The corner hotel was leased and operating as a pub until March 2015, but the 1939 building has remained vacant.

Regional council property manager Annabel Chappell said a key reason to demolish the 1939 hotel was to ensure the historic corner public bar was preserved.

“Currently the 1939 building is an earthquake and fire risk and we would not want anything to occur that could see the town lose a valuable piece of history, in the corner pub. Although we are conscious that the 1939 hotel holds a special place in many people’s memories, it has no real heritage value.”

Heritage New Zealand has issued an authority for the demolition work.

Ms Chappell said the regional council had worked with Whakatane District Council on plans for the site and donated some of the interior fittings, which might have historic value, to the Whakatane Museum.

“We want to ensure the sites are resurveyed and marketed in a way that encourages a development that’s complementary to the community’s vision for the future of the Whakatane CBD.”

District council business development manager Roslyn Barlow said the proposed sale of the Commercial Hotel offered a great opportunity for sympathetic development of the site.

“We have had a number of inquiries about potential development sites in the CBD and we’ll be working with the regional council and its agents to ensure the future development of this highly strategic location contributes to the achievement of our town centre plan,” she said.

Demolition is expected to take place in June.

45 The Strand (the corner pub):