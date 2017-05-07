Retro caravan go-to man

WITH barely a day off since Christmas, we wait weeks to catch up with New Zealand’s leading custom restorer of retro caravans.

Mike Wells is a busy man. The phone rings often with customers seeking updates on jobs or enquiring about caravans for sale, and both family members and close friends of Mike and wife Gaylene have suffered devastating house damage in the Edgecumbe flood.

However, today is not atypical. Mike’s life has always been busy. The move into working with caravans stems from his life-long love of cars – specifically 1950s American cars. “I’ve always loved cars,” Mike says, a fact clearly apparent at an early age, having joined the hot-rod club when he was just 11.

Later becoming a qualified car painter, Mike’s work would quickly deviate off on various paths. The lover of retro cars became increasingly involved with restoring and customising the big splashy vehicles, sometimes keeping them, and sometimes selling. Trips to California on the trail of such vehicles would become a regular event for the couple - staying with a friend in Bakersfield, California, and travelling the state in search of unwanted and neglected beauties they would then ship back to New Zealand.

“California is the best place to find the cars,” says Mike, citing the low humidity in the state as a big factor in preserving the vehicles’ condition. Once home the vehicles would undergo Mike’s painstaking restoration process, then go on to be sold. Or not. Mike and Gaylene have owned several over the years, and continue to nurture their passion of retro cars, travelling frequently to car events, swap meets and hot-rod events across the country whenever they are able.

“It was the cars, that led to the caravans,” Mike says. Thinking how good it would be to have a caravan to stay in when away at the car events seeded an idea. Mike bought an old 1950s caravan and began work to restore and customise it to complement the style of the vehicle that would inevitably tow it.

Following its completion, Mike purchased another, restored it, and put it up for sale. “It sold immediately,” he says. Realising there was a hungry market for the caravans and loving the process of creating not only a restored retro caravan, but a highly customised one, Mike quickly took his business in a new direction.

Though he still “brings in the odd car” for discerning customers, it is seven years now since Mike’s focus shifted to caravans. He has more work than he knows what to do with, but he would not consider growing the business. “Not a chance. Life is just great the way it is,” he says.

Freedom to travel when he needs to is also important. The couple continue their trips to California. “More than 60 trips since we first started in 1986,” Mike says. But these days, the search is no longer for cars. It’s for caravan parts, to attend vintage caravan shows, or to seek out the iconic or intriguing items that Mike brings to his customisation process.

Though it’s not only these that create the spectacular retro interiors that he is known for. It’s his striking ability to create items that appear to have come straight from a bygone era, but in fact, have been cleverly recreated by Mike using discarded items. Old wooden fencing becomes a glossy dado, a chilly-bin becomes a bright red toilet cistern, and cabinets and glass are put through processes that belie their original purpose.

It’s a process that can take many hours. The point from which Mike has the vision, to the completed result, will involve the work of several tradespeople, including cabinet makers, graphic designers and electricians. Mike can spend up to 700 hours on one caravan, his renowned attention to detail earning him great popularity and nationwide awards.

And Mike’s visions have begun to extend to their Ohope home. The house, residing on the highest point of Port Ohope had been the first house on the spit, he says. It was Mike’s grandfather’s vision that led to the house being trucked in and rolled up on pipes to the site in 1959.

The glossy red retro bathroom in the house today though is unlikely to be something his grandfather ever imagined.

Mike wanted to create “a bathroom like no other”. The fan is from an old diner in America, the wall mounted lights from an old Las Vegas casino. He made the toilet cistern from a chilly bin and the restroom sign, while looking old, is actually new.

The vanity unit was a 1935 blonde oak dresser that he completely customised and the big scales used to sit in what was once Millers Pharmacy in Edgecumbe.

An ongoing project for Mike, the house gives life to another of his loves – boats, with a bedroom transformed to appear as a nautical cabin and the kitchen, warm, welcoming, and distinctly retro.

It is attention to detail he’s known for. Of the many painstaking hours spent getting the right curve in the marine-ply ceiling of the bedroom,

Mike says it had to be perfect. “I could die in here one day,” he jokes. “It had to be exactly right, because otherwise, I would find it very annoying.”