Spotlight home – Sound and sunny four bedroom

Built in 2008, this sunny, low-maintenance brick home has four bedrooms and great outdoor living areas.

On a rear section, the house has its own driveway that ends in a generous turn-around area and extra off-street parking area.

The north-facing living areas open to a spacious deck with built-in seating overlooking an easy-care, fully-fenced garden with mature fruit trees including lemon, mandarin and plum.

Beside the deck is a dolphin-shaped in-ground pond and well-established roses line the fence.

The front door opens to a tiled entrance leading to a large, open-plan living area.

This is well defined into lounge and dining areas, each with ranchsliding doors leading out to the deck. The dining area leads through to the modern, sunny kitchen.

A tiled floor and splashback combined with brushed stainless steel flat-top stove, dishwasher, range hood, waste disposal and pantry makes the kitchen hard wearing, while double sinks, pantry, glass-fronted cabinetry and breakfast bar makes a convenient and welcoming room overlooking the sunny deck.

The four bedrooms are all doubles with built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom has separate access to the bathroom, creating a semi-en suite.

The tiled floor bathroom is spacious and well-appointed with a bath, shower and toilet. There is a second toilet and handbasin further along the hallway.

The laundry is situated in the spacious, internal-access double garage with remote control doors and access to the back of the house and clothesline area.

Positioned on a compact, 537 square metre freehold section, this property offers a sunny, relaxed style of living with no section upkeep to worry about.

Conveniently located near the town centre and close to schools, shops and daycare, it would suit the busy working family.

The home is currently tenanted and well worth your consideration.

SUNNY: The kitchen is modern and sunny with a tiled floor. PRIVATE: Located on a quiet, freehold back section this home has its own separate driveway.

