Spotlight home – Living large in luxury retreat

THIS five-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury home, situated just this side of the Rotoma hills is perfectly situated to make the most of views across lush rural land to the ocean and Whale Island.

What immediately captivates the visitor to this superb 1.35-hectare lifestyle property, before even reaching the house, is the quietness and serenity of this location and extensive planting of native shrubs, ornamental and fruit trees, all done in a style that will be easy to care for and maintain.

A welcoming tree-lined driveway passes the high-stud workshop and implement shed before continuing to a generous parking-turnaround area in front of the double, internal access garage.

The house is surrounded by a well-manicured lawn, enclosed by post and rail fencing and an extensive area of raised vegetable gardens built from macrocarpa sleepers, a glasshouse and orchard.

Built in 2010, the house is intelligently designed to make the most of the north-facing aspect for both sun and sea views and curves around a covered patio area overlooking a deep-blue in-ground swimming pool.

The open-plan kitchen dining and lounge area opens onto this patio via stacker sliding doors, creating the perfect retreat.

The large, well-appointed kitchen is made even bigger by the addition of a scullery. Loads of bench space, a large fridge-freezer that will stay as part of the sale and a lovely feature wall with inbuilt glass cabinets make this a gourmet’s dream kitchen.

A home office (or sixth bedroom) off the open-plan living area is made even more spacious by a walk-in storage cupboard, making work from home a breeze.

A second lounge room off the living area can be closed off for quiet and privacy.

A hallway leads to a private master suite wing, with a generous-sized bedroom, walk-through wardrobe and a bathroom with an enclosed wet area shower.

Great views make this an ideal set up for someone wanting to run an up-market bread and breakfast.

The four remaining bedrooms are at the opposite end of the house. One comes with its own en suite bathroom and walk in wardrobe, the remaining three all have good-sized double wardrobes.

The main bathroom has a shower and bath and separate toilet handy to the living area.

The gourmet kitchen has a separate scullery. This home is beautifully presented with additional features that include internal ducted heatpump with zoned controls throughout house; Bose surround sound entertainment system with four zones throughout house, solar hot water and electric power and an automated garden irrigation system. With this much on offer, the vendors are expecting interest over $1,100,000.

X Realty

1043 Braemar Road, Rotoma

Agent: Hayden Austin

Phone: 07 307 7383 or 027 534 1355

Set sale date: Thursday, May 18 – 4pm

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 2pm