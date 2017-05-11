Thousands tune in to videoed fight

A BOY who protected a young girl from a vicious beating by two other girls has been labelled a hero in social media posts.

A video of the scrap, which lasted about 90 seconds, was posted on Facebook on Wednesday evening and by yesterday afternoon more than 680,000 viewers had watched it.

The video shows the boy standing in front of the victim, protecting her from one of the attackers.

Eventually, the boy is thrown to the ground, with the victim beneath him as he continues to protect her. The attacking girl beats the boy over the head before kneeing him several times in the face.

A second attacker launches into the fray, beating the boy with her fists, before the pair walk off and leave the boy bloodied and the girl sitting on the ground, distraught.

Police senior sergeant Mark van der Kley said the incident was being dealt with by the youth aid section and the individuals were being tracked down and spoken to.

The fight occurred sometime over the weekend in the car park behind the New World supermarket.

Comments on the Facebook video have been varied, with many disgusted at the girls’ behaviour and a number praising the boy for trying to protect the victim.

“Massive shout out to this guy,” wrote one commenter. “What an amazing man you are protecting this girl. Getting hit and kicked like it was nothing just to protect another. You are going to go so far in life.”

Trident High School principal Philip Gurney said he was aware the youths were junior students from his school, in years 9 and 10.

“The school will take action, but we will work with the police,” he said.

“It is sad that something like this becomes national news – it reflects on all of us in Whakatane.”

He said the fight took place long after school and therefore became a community issue and raised a discussion about the role of social media in influencing the reputation of individuals, schools and communities.

He said the school, staff and its 1200 students were angered by the teens’ behaviour, which damaged the school’s reputation through social media.