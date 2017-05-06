Time for reflection

RETURNED servicemen at last week’s Anzac service in Opotiki don’t want to see any more conflicts.

They are especially concerned with the way conflicts are fought in this new era, labelling them as a “scary proposition”.

Former lance corporal Pawai Hunt did six months’ national service in 1971 during the Vietnam War, and was on call with the New Zealand

Army for the three years following. He lived in Opotiki for more than 20 years and always attended Opotiki’s Anzac Day services, before returning to his home town of Rotorua.

“I think maybe the world is changing and we don’t want any conflicts to occur. We are a small country and cannot afford to lose any more who serve, especially in a place like Opotiki.”

More than 200 servicemen from Opotiki died in the two world wars and were remembered in a roll call at the service.

The Vietnam War ended on April 30, 1975 when South Vietnam surrendered to North Vietnam as its troops entered Saigon. It was reported that the bombing of North Vietnam surpassed the total tonnage of bombs dropped on Germany, Italy, and Japan in World War II.

“We were training for that sort of warfare,” Pawai told Eastern Bay Life. “Our people going to fight in that war wasn’t really appreciated ... they were a forgotten lot for a while,” he says.

Gisborne-based cropping contractor Jacob Samuel, 23, who served in the New Zealand Army for three years but was never deployed to a conflict, says war today is a lot more advanced.

“It would scare anyone who thinks about it,” he says. He attended the Anzac service with his partner, Emily, whose grandfather served in the airforce during World War II.

Former navy man Taururangi Davis says the toxic atmosphere among world leaders at the moment is not necessary, believing the best way forward is for them to speak in kind to one another. “It’s very sad to hear that sort of thing come out at this stage and age of the world. It’s

just not necessary to have that sort of atmosphere now.”

Taururangi first joined the navy in 1954 and ended his career in 1963 going on to work as a boilermaker at the Marsden Point oil refinery in Northland. During his time in the navy he mainly served in Asia in the engine room of the Black Prince, a naval vessel that strategically set up in Borneo before moving on to Vietnam. After the Black Prince, he says he served on the ship Rotoiti and then the Royalist with the Fifth Cruiser Squadron.

As a farm boy who milked cows by hand, the opportunity to venture out and see some of the world was a great lure for him joining the navy, as he felt if he didn’t, he would be held back.

“From 1953 onwards, there was quite a contingent that joined the navy from Opotiki. The only opportunity I saw was to join. I was thankful for my parents’ blessing for that,” he says.

No more conflict

SPEAKING at his Golden Pond home in Whakatane, 86-year-old war veteran, Ken Williams, is certain about one thing.

“There will never be another world war”. His reasoning, clear, but alarming. “Those bloody leaders would just do something stupid, and blow the world apart,” he says. “I hope to hell it never happens”.

Ken was 23 when he left New Zealand shores as part of the First Battalion of the New Zealand Regiment, headed for Malaysia.

It was 1954 and he would end up spending almost four years in the region. “I was a private, but I used to get given a lot of responsibility. A lot of the New Zealand soldiers did”.

Many of Ken’s memories of that period have faded now, but he well remembers being called upon to lead a group of men, laden with supplies, “to find our way to a distant meeting point deep in the jungle, and drop off supplies for a unit in there”. It was a long trek, and not easy going he says, with “only the use of a compass”.

He also recalls the work of “special units from the New Zealand Air Force that would parachute into the difficult areas. They did a lot of hard work,” he says.

Ken’s military service had been preceded by the compulsory army training he had earlier missed. “I’d gone to Australia when I was 17, and as soon as I got home, aged 21, I had to do my compulsory training.”

Following that, he says he saw an advertisement in the paper for soldiers willing to go to Egypt. There was still trouble over at the Suez Canal at that stage”. And while Ken says he signed up and was accepted, the contingent didn’t end up going after all. It would be almost two years later that he would leave for Malaysia.

Ken speaks fondly of the high regard New Zealanders and Australians had for each other following the wars. “The Australians thought the

Kiwis were just the best,” he says. “There was such a strong bond, but it’s really not the same now.”

Ken has four daughters and several grandchildren, all of whom live in Australia. He attended the Anzac service held at Golden Pond last week.