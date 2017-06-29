Kura hits Brazilian big time

One Whakatane school’s battle to retain and revive te reo Maori will feature in a South American television segment that will air to around 30 million viewers.

Popular Brazilian documentary Camera Record visited Whakatane last week as part of an extensive shoot profiling New Zealand, with a firm focus on Maori culture.

Keen to showcase the nation’s indigenous language within “grass roots” communities, the five-man film crew was invited to spend an afternoon of culture at Coastlands-based Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Orini ki Ngati Awa.

Following a whakatau (ritual for welcome) – where presenter Marcus Reis drew smiles of admiration as he returned greetings in his native Portugese tongue – the crew was treated to an exclusive dress rehearsal of each class’s annual Matariki concert performance items, before interviewing Te Orini kaiako Moerangi Black on her experiences as a teacher dedicated to full-immersion learning.

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Orini principal Venus Ihakara said the visit was a great opportunity for her students to learn more about Brazilian culture while showcasing their own.

“The kids were so excited to have a film crew at the kura, and very proud to be able to share their culture, their language and their performance items they have been working so hard on.”

Through an interpreter, Mr Reis told the students that the indigenous language of Brazil was not spoken by many people at all and that it was great to see the work being done to revive te reo Maori.

“That resonated with our kids; it was like they realised they were a significant part of a crucial mission to save te reo – and they proudly accept that responsibility due to the love they have for their language and their culture” said Ms Ihakara.

Celebrating new environment

IT has been operating from Coastlands since March, after relocating from Taiwkakaea, but Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Orini held an official opening this week – an event principal Venus Ihakara described as not so much an “opening” as a “celebration of our new environment”.

She said the principal from Te Wharekura o Ruatoki attended the opening, as did representatives from Whakatane High School and Dr Cathy Dewes, leader of Te Runanga o Nga Kura Kaupapa Maori.

“We were very fortunate to have our local Ngati Awa schools, kohanga reo, haahi ringatu and kaumatua join us for the powhiri.”

The RTLB network, Maori education advisors, nurse in schools, Constable Trish Morris of Whakatane police, Ngati Awa Hauora and Kaitiaki o Te Aho Matua also joined the celebrations.

Work is expected to begin soon to upgrade the school buildings.