Butch is living life to the full

JUNE 16, 1984 is etched into the mind of Butch Merrie. This is the date the fit 26-year-old sportsman was told his blood pressure was so high he was “technically dead”.

It’s not a date he dwells on though, as he sees it as a catalyst to continue living what anyone would describe as an extremely full life. Butch’s foot has been “flat to the floor”, no matter what he’s been involved with from rugby, league, squash, tennis, mountain biking or surf lifesaving – you name it – he’s done it at a competitive level and likely also been involved with the club’s administration, refereeing and coaching.

Butch doesn’t have plans to slow down anytime soon, although his interests have changed over recent years to include his number one passion, stand up paddle boarding. His love of rugby union has never wavered. He has played and refereed for many years in Whakatane, Thames and Auckland. He is still the Taneatua Rugby Club chairman and an Eastern Bay Rugby sub union delegate and is optimistically shoulder-tapping players, determined there’ll be a “Tane senior team in the Baywide rugby comp next year”. Having played senior rugby until he was 50, Butch prides himself on his physical fitness – “it’s the reason I’m still alive”.

Brought up in the Eastern Bay, Butch started playing sport at an early age and completed a builder’s apprenticeship after leaving school. Still a registered builder, Butch runs his own company, EJB Building Consultants, managing building projects, doing pre-purchase building inspections, meth and asbestos testing.

He has served the community well over the years in surf lifesaving, squash and rugby – holding the chairman’s position for all three Eastern Bay surf lifesaving clubs in Opotiki, Whakatane and Thornton. His love of squash saw him chair Edgecumbe, Whakatane and Marist squash clubs. There’s also tennis and mountain biking –both sports Butch “got stuck into”. Coaching “young players to improve in sports” has been another love.

A few years back, he tried stand up paddleboarding, and says he’s hooked on the sport, which sees him on Ohiwa Harbour or out on the ocean with SUP club members most weekend. Butch’s philosophy is, “you have to be at your physical peak to enjoy and maximise life”.

His enthusiasm for sport was passed on to his two sons Jason and Brett who, at an early age, relished weekends with Butch, following in his footsteps with whatever outdoor activity he was into. Both still play senior rugby. Daughter Elisha had a different view growing up, but has now embraced Dad’s fitness regime with a group of mates in Perth.

“Life has been great,” Butch says, although 33 years ago, as a strapping 26-year-old working in Australia, things took a dramatic turn.

“It was a routine medical test to transfer jobs from the Mount Isa mines to a Tenon Creek uranium mine, and everyone laughed, as I was playing union on Saturdays, league on Sundays and training four days a week, so was as fit as.”

But things became serious quickly when the first nurse couldn’t get Butch’s blood pressure reading. “Technically I was clinically dead, my blood pressure was that high,” he says.

After a barrage of tests, doctors were preparing Butch for the news he had major kidney failure and, if not treated, he’d be dead by the end of the week.

Diagnosed as acute nephritus (inflamation of the kidneys), the Australian doctors believed the cause was a rugby injury Butch received in a representative game playing for Opotiki versus Rotorua in the 1970s.

Butch said he had felt bad after the game, and peeing blood confirmed that. So he tried “flushing it out with beer”. He was then hospitalised for a few days, but released with a clean bill of health. However, the constant exercise hadn’t given his kidneys the chance to heal, and caused Butch’s body to attack them.

Despite now knowing a few months’ rest would have cleared up any issues, Butch doesn’t hold any grudges. “I’ve met some great people along the way and everything [specialists] have said I couldn’t do, I’ve gone ahead and done.”

After his diagnosis, Butch was hospitalised and doctors told him there was little hope. In a ward with dying cancer patients, Butch says they were some of the darkest days of his life.

“After 14 weeks I’d had a gutsful of the bedrest – ripped the tubes out and discharged myself with the thought that if I only had a week to live, at least I’d be out in the world living.”

“Pissed off that I’d lost so much physical condition”, Butch says it was only through sheer mental grit he regained enough strength to walk and then jog between power poles, willing himself to get better.

Becoming friends with a gym owner, Butch became fanatical about what he ate and what he did – with dialysis three times a week for three and a half hours, before his day job, and then his daily workouts. Most people didn’t even know Butch had failing kidneys. Eventually, the Australian health system found a match and he had his first kidney transplant – but his body rejected the organ.

Butch came home for Taneatua Rugby club’s 75th anniversary and went to the Waikato Renal Unit for dialysis, where they wanted to try another transplant. Ever optimistic, Butch moved back to the Eastern Bay, continued working as a builder and got back into sport.

He vividly recalls his sister running on to the field during a rugby game between Taneatua and Waimana in 1984 telling him to ring the hospital.

A committed team player, Butch wasn’t going to leave the game, especially as the Baby Blacks were playing France and there was a bit of “team-building” to do after the game. But on hearing the call was about a kidney match, Butch shot up to Waikato and met the surgeon, who was performing only his fourth transplant.

The kidney was from a 16-year-old youth from Wellington who had died in a motorcycle accident. An inquisitive patient, Butch said he always wanted to know what was going on.

After the transplant he was put on dialysis and blood tests showed the kidney was working. All was well, until tests showed a leak between the kidney and the urethra, meaning Butch was going to have to keep the bag that was collecting the leaking urine.

Surgery was eventually the only option, but, miraculously, overnight in hospital, the bag was empty – Butch’s body had healed itself. Three days later, Butch said he was discharged, but not before a good workout of push-ups, sit-ups and a long walk to make sure it really was okay.

Butch’s health has been so good ever since, that annual blood tests don’t even show he’s had a transplant.

Years ago, a renowned Canadian kidney specialist working in New Zealand asked Butch what his secret was. “I keep physically fit and have a positive mental attitude,” Butch replied but quipped it’s also because “during the day I drink a huge amount of water, and at night a hell of a lot of Heineken”.

It sounds too good to be true, but Butch is walking proof, given kidney transplants usually only last six or seven years and he has just celebrated his 33rd anniversary since his second transplant.

Butch says his only regret was never being able to get in touch with the donor’s family, although he did try for many years, to let them know how much their son’s kidney has done.

Butch has had four children, lived a great life and given back plenty to the community, including saving other lives in surf lifesaving.

Next anniversary, Butch and his SUP mates have a really special plan to celebrate – so watch this space, as there’s plenty of life left in the kidney and Butch Merrie.