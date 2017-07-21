Feature home – Easy living close to town

This low-maintenance, three-bedroom home is close to schools and both shopping centres.

LOW-maintenance homes within a quick walk of Whakatane’s central business district are always in hot demand, so don’t miss the opportunity to snap up this three-bedroom beauty.

After 21 years, it’s time for the property’s sole owners, the Jones, to move on from their Tui Street home. They have left it immaculately well-maintained for its new owners.

The three-bedroom home, built in 1995, has the inviting feel you desire in a new home and is ready for you to move in and enjoy.

At one end of the hallway is the living room which flows to the dining and kitchen areas. The open floor plan maximises the space and offers a feeling of connection.

The kitchen has plenty of storage cupboards and drawers and a spacious pantry. Durable and easy to maintain countertops include a breakfast bar and are an attractive feature to the kitchen.

Heating the home during the cooler evenings is simple with a heat pump situated in the lounge. The open-plan living area is very sunny and soaks up the warmth of the sun.

The comfortable living room opens to a private, courtyard with circular-patterned cobblestones at the front of the home, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining.

The bedrooms are spacious and include double, built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom has a walk-through wardrobe which leads to the toilet. A fresh new bathroom was installed a year ago with a new glass-door shower and vanity.

An internal access garage also houses the laundry and extra storage space, and there is enough off-street parking for a boat or campervan as well as extra cars. A garden shed provides extra storage for your outdoor needs.

The front courtyard is north-facing with lots of natural light and warmth. It is surrounded by a visually appealing garden with a lattice fence providing privacy from the street.

This 391-square-metre property has very little lawn to mow, and easy-care gardens making it very low maintenance.

Situated between the CBD and Kopeopeo shopping centre, this home is in a convenient place for strolling into town or taking a quick trip to the shop when needed.

It has served the Jones family comfortably for two decades and could do the same for you.

