Feature home – Hidden surprises on Douglas Street

LARGE and extended families will find all the space they are looking for in this property, which is also conveniently-located close to schools, shops and other amenities.

HERE’S a property that’s full of hidden surprises.

From the street, it looks nothing out of the ordinary – plain even. But walk inside the front door and you’ll be amazed.

With every step, this house reveals itself until you can see the full package – 230 square metres of home on a full section that is ideal for large or extended families.

The main house has three bedrooms plus a study or fourth bedroom, and off the internal access single garage there’s a semi-self-contained one-bedroom granny flat with its own external access.

Both the main house and the granny flat wrap around a fully-enclosed central courtyard that, with the addition of a few pot plants and a table setting, could provide a lovely sheltered spot for dining, entertaining or simply relaxing.

But let’s begin with the main house.

The property sits on the corner of Alexander Avenue and Douglas Street, with the main entry on Douglas Street.

It’s an understated entry, opening directly into an open plan kitchen dining room area that flows through to a spacious lounge.

A large wood burner sits in front of a brick wall in the lounge, fenced off for safety, and effectively heats the living areas with a heat transfer system installed to move this heat to other parts of the house.

Off the lounge there is a large deck which overlooks a large, primarily undeveloped lawn. In its current state, it’s perfect for families to play cricket or kick around a ball, but with a little bit of vision it could provide this and much more.

As sections go, this one is the proverbial blank canvas.

Off the eastern end of the dining room there is a hallway leading to three bedrooms of varying sizes, a main bathroom and laundry.

At the northern end of the dining room is a shorter hallway leading to a conveniently-placed second toilet, a study or fourth bedroom, and the single garage.

Walk through the garage – or along the exterior northern face of the house – and you will find yourself in a sunny granny flat consisting of a large bedroom, open plan living/dining/kitchen area and a bathroom.

This would be ideal for anyone with a large extended family or guests on a regular basis.

This home is far from the norm, and has its eccentricities. But anyone with vision will walk in the door and feel quite excited.

