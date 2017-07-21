Spotlight home – Elevate your lifestyle at the beach

AS you enter Ohope and look to the hillside, you will catch a glimpse of this elevated, tree-top home.

The Pohutukawa Avenue property offers breath-taking views toward West End and out to Whale and White islands.

Nestled above the hub of Ohope village, this home is conveniently located for your recreation and leisure needs.

Built by the owners in 1990, this two-level home is being presented to the market for the first time.

The driveway to this home, though seeming steep, is spacious, particularly at the top.

As you approach the front door of the home, you recieve a grand welcome.

The main level has been designed with large north-facing windows to maximise the all-day sun and views.

With a modern open plan style, the interior is bright and airy.

You will be in awe of the scenic views while you relax in the living room, prepare food in the kitchen and eat in the dining room.

Carpeted throughout, the living room has a wood burner to keep the rooms cosy during the cooler months.

Take a step outside onto the sunny deck and you are offered a stunning outdoor experience of more ocean gazing.

The deck leads to a generous-sized grass area with garden space to add your own personal outdoor touch.

The master bedroom, fitted with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe, is situated on the main level of the home, as is the office, complete with shelves on the wall for organising, and internal access to the garage.

Upstairs, the large family room or possible fourth bedroom with convenient kitchenette, opens out to a balcony for more panoramic ocean views.

Two more large bedrooms occupy the second level, as well as a separate bathroom and toilet.

Garaging at this property accommodates two vehicles plus room for storage and an essential and established workshop area.

Outside the garage is a flat section for parking multiple vehicles - this home is heaven for today’s active teenage family wanting convenience to both town and beach.

An extra feature of this home includes solar water heating.

If you’re looking to elevate your lifestyle at the beach this is a must-see but it is not a property to be viewed from the road.

VIEWS: You can cook, eat and relax with a view at this Ohope place property. BALCONY: The large family room or possible fourth bedroom with convenient kitchenette, opens out to a balcony.

Harcourts

20 Pohutukawa Avenue, Ohope

Agent: David Marshall

Phone: (07) 312 5045 or 027 4998481

Price: $1,125,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 1.45pm