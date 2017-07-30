John’s last round

JOHN Sheargold played his last round of golf last Sunday as the Ohope Golf Club’s professional.

He was joined by more than 100 members and friends, enjoying a day of sunshine and saying farewell to him and wife Annie.

John was born some 67 years ago in Sydney, Australia. He says he was not a great student but excelled at sports, especially soccer and later golf. It was his soccer coach who introduced the team of boys to golf. Amazingly, from that introduction three of the boys went on to become golf professionals in Sydney.

John’s father wanted him to become a salesman but a local wealthy businessman who had watched John’s golf progress and played with him occasionally offered to finance his entry and into the professional ranks. This association was to last for seven years while John played the Australian golf circuit with visits to Fiji and the Islands.

John was moderately successful. He won a few and paid his way but when a chance came to play in the British Open he did not have the confidence to travel and decided to take up an offer to be the Lakes Golf Club, Sydney professional. This club is one of the premier clubs in Australia and a prestigious position for a young pro.

While John was at the lakes the great Sam Snead visited Sydney. Sam played top golf for more than 40 years and his successes were seven majors, including the recently competed for British Open and 82 victories on the PGA tour.

Sam’s visit to the lakes was to be commemorated by an exhibition nine-hole match with the club’s pro, John Sheargold.

More than 1000 people followed the two golfers with some pretty hefty wagers on each player. At the end of the nine-hole John was even par and Sam three over, due, he says, to not being able to read the greens correctly. John had a lot of mates that night.

In 1984 John came to New Zealand and for the next 20 years was the pro at the two Taupo courses. He says they were the golden years of golf in New Zealand and he had more than 1700 members to coach and service for golf equipment and clothing.

He wanted to retire from full-time work and so offered his services to Ohope Golf Club. Pam Conway was the president at the time and she and her committee snapped him up.

John and Annie bought a unit near the golf course and for the past eight years they have been very active, committed members of the club. John has, of course, been engaged in coaching, not only the Ohope members, but also many other golfers and prospective golfers from all over the Eastern Bay.

He has been of great value to members wanting to buy golf equipment and clothing with advice and contacts in the industry. He has made himself available for the committee and served terms as vice-president and member.

He and Annie have spent many, many hours maintaining the club house and grounds. John ran a number of popular tournaments and competitions including the Sunday Club last weekend.

Sunday was a happy-sad day for club members who were sad to see the couple go, but feeling happy and fortunate to have known them over the past eight years.

John and Annie have sold their house at Ohope and are heading overseas, first stop Australia.