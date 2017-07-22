Like a cat in sheep’s clothing

SETTLING in to my new cottage in Ohiwa, surrounded by beautiful bush, I was not expecting a visitor early on a Sunday morning.

Waking, bleary-eyed, to an apparition in my bedroom, it took a few hazy moments to register that a large sheep was staring up at me from across the bed.

Slightly taken back, and wondering if I’d had too many glasses of wine on Saturday night, I leaped out of bed, thinking a panicked sheep would do untold damage on his way out of the house.

He casually removed himself at a gentle trot, only to reappear a few minutes later at my window. I realised then that he was obviously someone’s pet – and a ram.

He was totally at home on the new carpet where he took a little rest in front of the fire. After some friendly cuddles, I explained that a sheep’s place is really outside.

I tied him up to the verandah. Ringing my partner to share the comedy of my situation, I told him, “I have been visited by a large friendly cuddly creature in the night. Guess what?” He couldn’t guess.

I had my breakfast porridge, which I offered to share with my visitor. He wasn’t interested. He had already filled up on my recently-planted parsley.

I then began the search for my visitor’s real owners. I posted a photo on a community Facebook page in the hope of reuniting my visitor with his rightful owner. Several people claimed, “he could be ours”.

Putting a lead on my guest, we set off on the quest to find his owner. On our first stop we had an entertaining chat, but they soon realised Lamby was still in his paddock. We walked onward, with my friend stopping to sniff the air as we neared a paddock of sheep, pretending to be taking in the view.

A few kilometres along, having checked out several other possible owners, I left him in a paddock at the final house.

By the time I arrived home the Facebook community had done its work. Chase was his name. A well-loved pet ram who had left home the day before and belonged to Heather, a neighbour at the opposite end of the road. “He thinks he’s a cat and is great at giving the kids sheep rides,” Heather says.

By the time he was walked back from the other end of the road, she said he was “absolutely buggered”. But I have to say thank you to Chase. Without him I wouldn’t have met so many of my lovely new neighbours in such an entertaining way.