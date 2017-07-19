Missing woman found safe

THE 49-year-old woman missing in Te Urewera since last week has been found safe.

Search teams entered the Te Urewera area yesterday and Suzanne Fay Holmes was found on a walking track.

She was found safe and taken to Whakatane Hospital for assessment.

The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter assisted in the search for Ms Holmes who had gone missing in dense bush near the Lions Hut for several days.

New Zealand Police Land Search and Rescue had been combing the area for days on foot.

Yesterday was the second aerial search conducted by the helicopter.

Once the woman was located, the winch was utilised to deploy a search and rescue member to assist with her extraction.

Once winched aboard the helicopter, Ms Holmes was airlifted to Whakatane Hospital in a comfortable condition.