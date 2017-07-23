Outstanding dune work

FOR 20 years Thornton School students have been breathing life into the beach sand dunes near their school.

The service milestone was recognised recently with cake as Bay of Plenty Regional Council extended a big thank you to the students and teachers.

Coast Care representative Wayne O’Keefe says in 20 years, Thornton School has not missed a season of planting. “It has been an outstanding effort,

He has been very impressed by the commitment of students, teachers and parents.

“The work they have been doing has made that section of the beach an absolute jewel. Many years of planting has meant that the spinifex has become so well established in the dunes they now concentrate on pingao enrichment.

The school has done so well with dune restoration at Thornton Domain, they have started work bringing to life a new area on Walkers Road.

“Coastcare is very fortunate to have such a committed school and the students and parent support that makes this happen,” he says.