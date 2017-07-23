Photography a gift to share

TE taha wairua (the spiritual dimension) does not show itself to many people let alone be captured on camera, so when unexplainable details were revealed in Cherrilee Fuller’s photography, she was told she had a gift, a gift that needed to be shared.

Cherrilee was raised in Murupara and is from Waikato and Te Whanau a Apanui. She now resides in West Auckland and identifies as a Maori photographer. Her photography includes creative Maori portraits that capture the true essence of an individual.

“Everyone has a tupuna they are representing so we are all rangatira but sometimes we just need to be reminded so we appreciate what we have but can’t see. So, I try to capture the true essence of the individual or the situation by shooting from within.”

Cherrilee’s parents were artists – her father a bushman and photographer and her mother, a mental health worker and creative artist and singer.

She originally followed in the footsteps of her mother and was training to be a singer. Her talent took her to the centre of the rugby field to sing the national anthem for the New Zealand Kiwis during the World Cup in 2008.

Although singing was her passion, the solo mother of five assessed her children’s needs for their future.

In 2012, Cherrilee followed her children around on their school trips and captured photos of everything they did.

“My eye for detail was clear and I was motivated. But it was all a guessing game with the technical side of my camera.”

The moment she knew she needed to become a qualified photographer was following a ceremony at her marae, Hoani Waititi Marae, at Auckland.

“We sat down with my images and sifted through finding multiple images with wairua in there. [There were] faces in the background, orbs of all shapes, fuzz and always airy feeling with some images I captured.

“Nana Makere Tino explained to me I needed to study photography because te taha wairua don’t show themselves to many and my gift needed to help our people.”

At the time, Cherrilee was not sure how her photography was going to help her people but felt it was her destiny to find out.

Cherrilee started a South Seas Photography Course in 2013 with focus on how to enhance Maori values through the camera.

“I sold baking for a year to make $5000 for my first professional camera,” she says.

Every topic the class touched on, Cherliee would focus on a Maori theme and bring in her own models – her children or friends.

“After receiving my diploma in commercial photography my motivation to become a professional Maori photographer kicked into overdrive and I spent all this time saving and doing deals with my camera so I could buy props and clothing.”

Cherrilee knew going into creative Maori portraits would limit her work but her focus has not changed since 2012.

For the past few years, she has been working, and selling cakes and raffles, to buy the photography gear she needs.

She also created a photography business, Taiao Photography, offering her service to anyone wanting to experience Maori culture through a photographer’s eyes.

“I have always tried to use unique details of our culture to help tell the story and give a bit more depth. My children assist me in everything I do so we all create together and I have a mentor, Leon Rose, who keeps me on point.”

Her children help her achieve her photos and are the reason she works so hard.

Her work sees her involved in private photo shoots, perhaps at the bottom of a waterfall, in the bush or at the marae. Her portraits feature specialised Maori taonga.

“When I shoot in a new area I say a karakia, asking permission to shoot and to look over me and my whanau. I also leave a koha from us.

“I captured an image of a wahine in Tarawera falls. I don’t really show many people these images but give copies to the right kaumatua because these images are not for everyone’s eyes.”

She has a folder of special images that give her inspiration to create more and plans to exhibit her photographs in the future.

Kawerau was the beginning for Cherrilee; it was where she first tested her work.

Since that test day, she has been returning to the Eastern Bay occasionally.

She brings her eye and lens back to the Eastern Bay this weekend, to capture moments of whanau at Ohope Beach and Tarawera Falls.

She says she still has spaces free for this weekend and hopes to return at the end of the year with a special offer.

KAWERAU: A portrait created by Cherrilee Fuller at Kawerau featuring a father and son, Barry and Tamati Savage, complete with Maori props WARRIOR: A warrior at Tarawera Falls, top left, captured by Cherrilee Fuller.

