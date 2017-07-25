Pressure on as play-offs near

THE semi-finals are set after an intense final week of Baywide rugby on Saturday.

Paroa seized the top-qualifying spot in the premier two division after beating Arataki 23-22 at Lawson Park.

Paroa ended the round unbeaten with the week four draw with Ngongotaha the only blemish on the record.

Arataki slipped to second place and will host Ngongotaha this Saturday. Whakatane Marist snuck into the play-offs by beating Marist St Michaels 34-22 and the bonus-point. It was just enough to push Waikite out of the top four.

Opotiki beat Poroporo 21-13 to win their first game of the championship round.

Paroa will host Marist in the other semi-final on Saturday. Paroa won the first round game 37-18 at Lawson Park and also won 36-28 at Rugby Park five weeks ago.

Te Teko continued their rampage through the first division with a 20-13 win over Papamoa.

Te Teko have won all seven games of the round, scoring 289 points.

Papamoa’s defeat also gave Ruatoki a chance to grab a home semi-final and they left nothing to chance, shellacking Rangiuru 53-7 at Tuhoe Park.

Ruatoki coach Mark Pouwhare said his team put in a solid all-round performance.

“In the end our forwards did their job up front. We put pressure on their set piece and dominated the rucks.

“That gave us front-foot ball and our backs complemented them by finishing off some good moves.

“Defensively we were good too. We turned defence into attack on a couple of occasions.”

Ruatoki won just two of their 11 games in the first round, but have stormed back at the important part of the season and Pouwhare said Ruatoki had a good mix of youth and senior players.

He said the Ruatoki crowd had been loyal throughout the season.

“Support is everything to a team doing well. We’ve had our staunch supporters who have turned up week in week out to watch us play. That means a lot to us especially being such a tight knit community.

“We hope to see a lot more of our community out there on Saturday yelling and cheering for us.”

Papamoa stand in the way of Ruatoki making the final and the Western Bay side were 21-15 winners when the two sides met four weeks ago.

“Last time we met their backs got the better of our backs,” Pouwhare said.

“I think our backs will be going out there to try and rectify that this week.

“We’ve got a big pack so we won’t steer far from using them to get quality ball and hopefully our backs can finish off.”

Waimana were beaten 22-7 by Kahukura to complete their season.

Whakatane Marist and Opotiki’s development sides will also play in their respective semi-finals this weekend.

Opotiki beat Poroporo 24-23 and will host Ngongotaha at Princess Street Reserve. Whakatane Marist lost 26-20 to Marist St Michaels but will travel to Waikite for their play-off match.

The division two final was also played on Saturday where Murupara beat Edgecumbe 30-5.

Waimana were beaten in the Baywide women’s semi-final on Sunday, going down 36-12 to Waikite.

The premier one final will be between Rotoiti and Te Puke. Rotoiti kicked a last-minute penalty to beat Rangataua 18-17 and Mount Maunganui edged by neighbours Te Puke, 20-16.