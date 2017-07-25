Mike’s pie goes up against country’s best

CAFE owner Michael Harland is hoping his gourmet pie will wow judges at this year’s Supreme Pie Awards.

Yesterday, Mr Harland, of The Daily Grind café in Commerce Street, added the finishing touches to his beef cheek, mushroom and red wine pie before sending it to Auckland for judging in the Bakels Supreme Pie Awards.

With a kumara and watercress mash topping, Mr Harland said he had made up the recipe himself and it was proving to be quite popular in his shop.

“I have been making it for about six weeks and it is one of the more popular ones in our cabinet.

“All the neighbours have tried it … and our staff, and they all like it.

There are 12 categories in the pie competition and Mr Harland has entered his pie in the Café Boutique section.

Forty-nine awards and prizes worth $20,000 are up for grabs in the contest.

Mr Harland, who has run the café since just before Christmas, with business partner Carol Wheeler, said he had always loved cooking.

“I have been cooking most of my life … I am a little bit self-taught.”

In the competition, Mr Harland said he was up against hundreds of entries, including from commercial bakers, hotels, chefs and pie makers, from across the North Island.

The winner will be announced at the Pie Awards dinner on August 1 in Auckland. Gold Award winners will be eligible for the Supreme Pie Awards.