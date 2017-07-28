Spotlight – Be wowed by pristine harbour views

You won’t find a property closer to the harbour than this without getting your feet wet.

This is brought home the moment you walk through the front door of the two-storey home. You are immediately wowed by harbour views through a floor to ceiling glass wall at the end of the wide hallway.

The combination of high-stud ceilings, walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and rooms that almost all face the harbour makes for incredible views and a sense of luxury through the entire house. It has all been designed to make the most of the beautiful harbour, which starts right at the edge of the back lawn.

The only room without this view is one bedroom that opens through sliding doors to a private courtyard garden.

The main, open-plan kitchen, dining and living area is upstairs and takes up the full width of the house, so you get plenty of sun as well as the views. Stacker sliding doors open on three sides of this space leading out to a wrap-around balcony.

Another balcony on the fourth side of the house allows you to enjoy the outdoor living regardless of the time of day. The kitchen is modern and compact with dishwasher and slide-out pantry integrated into the cabinetry. Grey-flecked cream granite benchtops and a baby blue splashback behind the stove give it a light, summery feel.

Off this living space is the master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe. This is going to be the best place ever to wake up, with nature’s beauty straight outside your window.

The home has a built in Xantech sound-system, Paradox security system and a heat pump. Downstairs are two bedrooms, the main bathroom, and another generous living room with a kitchenette, which leads out onto a large deck and from there straight onto the lawn and to the harbour’s edge. All the leisurely activities, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, fishing are, literally, right in your backyard. Seeing is believing.A two-car internal garage with extra space containing the laundry and a lockable storage room under the stairs makes up the ground floor and there is off-street parking for two cars in the driveway.

The current owners have bought elsewhere, moved and now need to sell this amazing habourfront haven immediately.

They have taken a very pragmatic approach and have realistic expectations - a sold sign is all they are wanting. So, this may be your one-off chance to bag a bargain.

HARBOURSIDE HAVEN: Wrap-around balconies create terrific outdoor living areas upstairs, with the downstairs deck providing access to the backyard and harbour. WAKE UP: Imagine waking up to this view from the master bedroom.

136C Harbour Road, Ohope

Auction: Tuesday, August 1, 3pm - reserve set under $800,000

Viewing: By appointment