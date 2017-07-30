Stock up this winter

Make your own meat or chicken stock.

I have been making my own stock this winter which is easy and economical.

I started with a recipe but now add what I have.

If you own a slow cooker it is perfect and

hassle free for making stock for soups. You can freeze it until needed.

I bought chicken carcasses and added carrot, onion, celery, leeks etcetera. (See if there

is anything in the reduced bin at the

supermarket).

You can use beef bones or even a cooked chicken carcass. Also save well washed vegetable peelings for your stock as well.

Put everything into the slow cooker, fill with hot water, leaving a few centimetres at the top. Add flavourings: peppercorns, bay leaf, herbs. Cook on low overnight or day (about 12 hours). Remove the bowl from the machine - cool and skim off any fat. Remove the meat bones and if you wish, strain out the vegetables. Add salt to taste.

Put into containers to freeze or if using in a couple of days keep in the fridge.

by Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed