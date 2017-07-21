World Cup in sights for jammer

WHAKATANE jammer Fiona Dominick has made the final cut for the national roller derby team.

She will play for Aotearoa Roller Derby at next year’s Roller Derby World Cup in Manchester. Dominick survived three cuts after being one of more than 100 skaters that began the trials at the start of the year. Aotearoa will be one of 41 countries to contest the third edition of the championship in February.

Dominick said the trial process had been amazing.

“Our head coach was really awesome at cultivating the team spirit. It was a really nice process and all the players bonded.

We have met once a month for a full weekend, which have been nine to five trainings on both days.”

The team has held training weekends in Auckland, Palmerston North, Dunedin and Melbourne.

“When it came to the crunch I had real mixed emotions about making the team and seeing these girls I was close to, not make the team. But everyone was keen to stay together for the next six months.

“I believed in myself, but I had little contingencies if I didn’t make the cut. I felt quite good through the whole selection process. I use a lot of visualisation and self-talk. I was seeing myself playing at that level and watched lots of high-level games. Training with the team brought my skills up.

“I felt like I put in my best performances most weekends, so I thought whatever happens I am happy with how I have done.”

Dominick has been a crucial part of the emergence of the Whakatane Roller Derby League in the past five years, both on and off the track.

“I get a lot from the Whakatane team. We have some strong girls and I get that chance to push on some powerful walls.

“Playing in Melbourne, those girls had amazing lateral movement and they cover all the lanes and it is hard to sneak through gaps. Playing for Whakatane got me ready for that, because I had to use other skills.”

Making the Aotearoa team had been a major goal for Dominick. She and her husband Arthur came to New Zealand from Scotland 10 years ago and it was the previous Roller Derby World Cup which spurred her to seek New Zealand citizenship.

“When I saw the last world cup, I knew that I wanted to be in it,” Dominick told the Beacon earlier this year. “That is when I applied for my citizenship They asked us to give a speech about why you got your citizenship and I told them I wanted to play roller derby for New Zealand.”

She said making the final squad was great, but there was still plenty of work today.

“Now I need to step it up to get maximum track time. There are eight jammers in the squad and a team might use five maybe six jammers for a game. I want to be the best I can be, and there are some amazing girls in the team I can learn from.”

Australia and United States are favoured for the world cup and Dominick said Aotearoa’s aim was to improve on the previous world cup where New Zealand placed fifth.

