You can think big

FORMER Opotiki woman Sharon Scott may be a corporate high-flyer in the big smoke these days – but she is also passionate about giving back to the community and helping people turn their lives around.

Sharon will be in Whakatane next week as guest speaker at a women’s networking event, and says she sees herself as an “example of someone who is from the local area and has been able to then move into a fairly senior level corporate role”.

“I think this is all part of showing that sometimes when you attend lower-decile schools or grow up in rural areas you are not always aware of what opportunities are out there.

So, if my story can help to inspire other young people from rural New Zealand to think beyond what they may currently be thinking about in terms of their career, that is great.”

Based in Auckland, Sharon is one of only two female leaders at Waste Management, a company that employs 1400 people at 70 sites across New Zealand, where she is national corporate services and human resources manager.

Sharon, who has two adult children, says she was the only woman in the senior management team when she joined Waste Management two years ago. Now there is a second woman.

The industry, she says, definitely has opportunities for women and there are a number of females in a variety of roles – from finance to marketing to dispatch and even truck drivers.

“We are keen to grow the number of women in our industry and as part of this I sit on The Women in Road Transport Forum.”

Hard work and support from colleagues has helped Sharon achieve her goals. As has study. But it wasn’t easy, she admits.

Over eight years, while working full-time in Melbourne, Sharon completed a Bachelor of Social Sciences, majoring in psychology through Monash University.

“Doing part-time study for eight years is hard-going whilst working full-time. I definitely think if you have the opportunity to study full-time then do it, but for me that was not an option.”

Before Sharon joined Waste Management, she was in human resources at Norske Skog in Kawerau for seven years.

“It was a very interesting time to be there as the business went through a lot of change as we split some of the joint ventures between Norske Skog and Carter Holt Harvey, and also closed PM1. I learned a lot from my time there and I would say it is the most challenging but rewarding role I have ever had in my career.”

In her role, Sharon has led a number of human resources initiatives aimed at improving employees’ numeracy and literacy skills and at transforming the lives of people needing a second chance in life, including offenders and ex-prisoners, long-term unemployed and at-risk youth.

Sharon says, last year, 100 Waste Management employees took part in a communications course called Skills First, which provided training in numeracy and literacy including financial and digital literacy.

“This year we have a further 75 employees undertaking the training. We have had great feedback from employees, and it has not only improved their communication skills at work but also at home. “

Sharon says one grandfather was very proud that he could now read to his mokopuna, while another employee, who is doing a Level 2 National Certificate in Engineering, now sits down with his 12-year-old son and, together, they do their homework.

In another great initiative, she says Waste Management is also employing prisoners on release or bail who wanted to turn their lives around. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Corrections to achieve this.

“It is also about looking at what training and employment opportunities can be provided behind the wire. It is a great initiative and, hopefully, by giving people who want to turn their lives around a second chance, not just the individual but society as a whole benefits.”

In another joint programme with the Ministry of Education, called 3 plus 2, year 13 students are able to study at school while also gaining some work experience.

“Last year we partnered with Manurewa High School and this year we have partnered with four schools across New Zealand. I am hopeful that next year we will be able to partner with even more schools and provide more opportunities for young people.”

Sharon says her passion and commitment to these programmes comes from knowing how fortunate she has been in her life.

“Having the opportunity to study and get some great jobs along the way has enabled me to be where I am now. I know though that my path could have been very different.

“While I absolutely believe there is no one definition of success and for each person it is very different I do strongly believe that we should all have the opportunity to achieve whatever it is we want in life, be that about sport, being an awesome parent, study, work, or whatever it is that you aspire to be.

A conversation with Sharon

HEAR Sharon Scott speak at the next Women in Business networking afternoon, Conversations with Women, on July 27.

Event organiser, networking queen Carmel Murphy, said Sharon had been a great personal mentor for her, and her story about being female in a predominantly male environment and not letting that be a barrier was inspiring.

So was her work helping ex-prisoners, at-risk youth and the long-term unemployed back into work.

The event, which also features Wini Te Are, an advocate at Whanau Awhina Women’s Refuge in Whakatane, will be held at the Whakatane Baptist Church in Keepa Road on

Thursday next week, from noon until 2pm.

Tickets are $50 and include a high tea, a goodie bag and a prize draw. To book: eventspronto.co.nz/cww.

