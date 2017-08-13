Achieving goals after Tarawera

FORMER Tarawera High School student Miharo Sisley-Tihema has achieved her goal of joining the Royal New Zealand Navy.

She signed on with 80 other young people from around New Zealand at Devonport Naval Base this week and was inducted at a ceremony at the National Museum of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The new recruits were welcomed into the navy whanau by assistant chief of fleet personnel and training Captain Richard Walker, who encouraged them to make the most of their opportunities.

“I’ve wanted to join the navy since I started high school, partly because a few girls from my school, including the head girl, have gone on to join the navy and I’ve heard about the opportunities,” Miharo says.

She had a taste of the career when she completed the defence academy programme at high school. She finished at Tarawera High School last year.

“In the defence academy class we prepared for basic training and the recruitment process.

“I’m looking forward to becoming the best version of myself here and also looking forward to the travel and setting myself up for life with this career.

“I’ve finally achieved my goal of joining up and it feels amazing. I’m very excited about the training to come. One of the biggest challenges will be missing my family and being away from home, but I’m sure I will get used to that.”

After the induction Miharo and her fellow recruits were welcomed onto the navy’s Te Taua Moana Marae in nearby Ngataringa Bay and then had a fitness test in the gym.

The latest intake of recruits includes 47 men and 30 women, aged 17 to 29.

They start an 18-week basic training course with the navy’s Leadership Development Group at Devonport, beginning with parade and physical training and then going on to core mariner and military skills.

