Assistance with Kawerau armed robbery

POLICE are seeking information from the public regarding a robbery at the River Road Dairy in Kawerau on Saturday, August 5.

At around 6.45pm an offender armed with a tomahawk axe entered the dairy and threatened the shop assistant, stealing cigarettes and confectionery.

Police would like to speak to the male pictured, as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

The male was wearing a red bucket-style hat, black jacket with red trim on the pockets and black pants with a rope and hook around the hips.

Anyone who may recognise him by his clothing is asked to contact Kawerau Police on 07 323 1400.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.