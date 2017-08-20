Beach walk spurs winning story

A STROLL along the beach was the inspiration for a short story that has been nominated as a finalist in the 2017 Pikihuia Awards for Maori Writers.

“There were two of us and we were walking along the beach … and it was the breaking waves in the ocean that gave us the inspiration to do the story,” says Whakatane man Genesis Te Kuru White.

Now Genesis, 27, is a little surprised that his tale of war, love and understanding – Tuatea – is one of three finalists for best short story written in te reo Maori, judged by Poia Rewi.

The story, he says, “is the coming together of two worlds”.

It tells the tale of a Maori chieftainess from an inland tribe who, although forbidden to, swims in the sea. When she is rescued from near-drowning by a warrior from a tribe they are at war with, they fall in love. The couple’s secret trysts are soon uncovered and it is only the couple’s unborn baby that stops war and death from befalling them.

The god of the sea gifts them celestial bodies – he is the breaking waves and she is the shoreline – allowing them to always be together.

Genesis says metaphorically the baby is the sustenance that keeps the people alive.

He says although the story is mythological in its nature, it is not based on any Maori myths or legends, and is a tale “from within”.

“This story came from a space of aroha. I am not a writer, but I have ideas, and they come from within.”

Genesis, a mau rakau (Maori martial arts) instructor, says his main interest is in mentoring youngsters, and he had recently gained a certificate in multi-culturalism, and plans to do a degree in the subject next year.

He says he would like to work in social services. “I like working with younger kids, I can relate to a lot of young people today.”

As to whether he has another story in the pipeline, Genesis says, “who knows?”

More than 130 entries from around New Zealand and overseas were received for the 2017 Pikihuia Awards for Maori Writers. Only 22 finalists were selected in the six categories.

For Poia Rewi, the judge of the best short story written in Maori, the expansive nature of the stories along with the authors’ language proficiency was striking.

“From the interpretation of dreams to earthquake experiences, rugby world cup to rugby on the marae atea, Iron Maori to Maori emigration and repatriation, boarding school and disobedience to mythical kaitiaki, there is diversity and creativity across the board,” he says.

“The level of Maori language proficiency is admirable and likewise, the application of dialect, synonym and metaphor are also worth noting – we compliment the authors, their whanau and their teachers, and Huia [publishing house] for affording the opportunity to writers to engage their literary potential.”

Stories from selected finalists in the competition will feature in the latest Huia Short Stories book to be launched on September 9, the same date as winners will be announced.