Boy actor sentenced

BOY actor James Rolleston was sentenced to 200 hours of community work, 12 months of supervision and disqualified from driving for a year.

Rolleston pleaded guilty to the single charge of dangerous driving causing injury in March this year.

He appeared for sentence in the Opotiki District Court today.

Court records show Rolleston was driving at a speed considered "dangerous to the public" and caused injury to Kaleb Maxwell, a passenger in the vehicle, on July 26, 2016.

The car the pair was travelling in on the outskirts of Opotiki crashed into a concrete abutment at the eastern end of Otara Bridge on State Highway 25 at 10.45pm.

Rolleston was taken to Waikato Hospital's intensive care unit, where he remained for nearly a month.

Mr Maxwell was also seriously injured in the crash.

Since the accident Rolleston has expressed genuine regret for causing the accident and injuring his friend, and alongside his rehabilitation has been working in the community helping youth realise the importance of road safety.