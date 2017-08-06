Bring out your antiques

ANYONE who has ever watched the Antiques Roadshow and wished they could take their own pieces of interest along to such an event are in luck.

An Antiques Fair will be held at the Kawerau Town Hall next weekend, presented by The Waterwheel Heritage Trust.

The trust has arranged for a trio of experts including Art and Acre gallery director Wayne Marriott, Rotorua Stamps and Coins director Lois Ion and Allan Tolley, who has been a member of cultural trust boards in Hawke’s Bay, to assess and value items brought along by members of the public.

Trust member Stephanie Johnson says there will also be spinning and weaving demonstrations, antiques displays, sales tables and food stalls.

The event is being held as a fundraiser for the trust and as well as a gold coin entry it will cost $10 for one item or $25 for three items.

For more information, Mrs Johnson can be contacted on 021 1054531.