Christian love story aims to bring hope

BORN-AGAIN Christian Ruth Corbett’s life story delves into some tough issues many people grapple with, including infertility, breast cancer, loneliness and losing a baby.

But the 66-year-old retiree’s debut book, I’ve Fallen in Love, launched last week, is also a love story and, she says, with true love you want to shout it from the rooftops. She says she wrote her autobiography over several years, and it is essentially a lifetime of experiencing the amazing love of God.

“My book reveals God’s loving – and at times astounding – involvement in the details of our lives.”

Its narrative brings hope for people who have had the same issues she has – being single for years and yearning for a life partner, shyness and decision-making.

“I also share about adventures overseas, a hit and run and the challenges and joys of having a baby in my 40s.”

Three motivations prompted her to write her story: First, because she believes in the power of love.

“Since I became a Christian when I was 12, I have experienced the unfailing, eternal love and tender-hearted kindness of the creator of the world.”

Secondly, she says, she wrote it because she believes in the power of books. “Books can change the course of a person’s life.”

She says books, particularly the Bible and others including Face Up With a Miracle, Appointment in Jerusalem and Rees Howells’ Intercessor, have transformed her life.

Ruth says she discovered the joy of writing after reading Anne Frank’s Diary as a child. She began her own diary and wrote poems, stories and hundreds of letters.

The third motivation was encouragement. Ruth says she wants to give hope, to motivate and strengthen those who are discouraged and faltering.

Ruth, who was born and educated in Christchurch, lives in Whakatane and is married to Chris. Their son is a pilot officer working as an engineer for the New Zealand Air Force.

After three years of teaching, Ruth says she studied at the Bible College of New Zealand and taught in several cities around the country over the next five years. She also did a period of missionary work in France before returning to New Zealand, where she got married and taught

English to speakers of other languages in Christchurch.

“While on the bible college staff in Auckland, I taught Esol and Tesol (Teaching/ English for speakers of other languages) .

“When our family moved to the Bay of Plenty, we worked as volunteers for two years at Titoki Christian Healing Centre and through the Community Education Programme I taught a variety of classes – Esol, Tesol, writing life stories, creative writing and relationship skills. I later taught literacy [through Disabilities Resourse Centre Trust and Eastbay REAP], music, and drama.”

“I have travelled a lot. Besides the missionary work in France I have also taught English in Cambodia and been on a missionary trip to Indonesia.”

Ruth says writing her book was a calling. “I have felt an urgency to record as a memorial, God’s loving kindness with the hope it will become imprinted on hearts and encourage others.

“Each of our lives are as different as snowflakes but we all share similar experiences of joy, and pain, loss and gain, fear and trust. I hope those who read my book will be able to identify with what I write and receive fresh hope, joy and courage.

“I also trust that readers will be encouraged to develop and express their own creative gifts whether they be in the realm of the arts, gardening, cooking, sewing, parenting or personal relationships.”

With one book under her belt, she says she has a few ideas for other Christian books. “I would also like to do something with some of the songs, poems and children’s plays I have written in the past.”

I’ve Fallen in Love is published by Day Star Books. It retails for $28.95. To purchase a copy contact Ruth Corbett at promisekept12@gmail.com.