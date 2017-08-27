HUNDREDS of vintage and classic cars all across New Zealand will hit the road to raise money for the Cancer Society, joining in the first annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer.

Dreamed up by the Vintage Car Club of New Zealand, the Daffodil Rally for Cancer is a simple concept with, hopefully, big returns.

Club president Diane Quarrie said anyone was welcome to join the rally, in any vehicle. “We will charge a small entry cost but all the proceeds are going back to the local branch of the Cancer Society.

“Our hope with this new national rally is to bring people together for a good cause and contribute a significant amount of money to Cancer Societies around New Zealand.

“Our members love being out in their vintage and classic vehicles, and the Daffodil Rally for Cancer is a great way for us to give back to the community,” she said.

Cancer Society communications manager Daniel Glover said there had been fantastic support from vintage car clubs across the country.

“Over the years, vintage car clubs have delivered fresh daffodils and collected for us, but this year to have a national rally the weekend after Friday’s Daffodil Day is fantastic. Donations and money raised will go towards vital research, a range of support services, information booklets and health promotion activities,” he said.

To join the Whakatane tour, meet at the Bunnings car park at 1pm. The cost per vehicle is $10.

The cars will drive along Hinemoa and Bridge streets, through Kopeopeo and The Strand, finishing at the Whakatane Yacht Club car park at around 1.30pm, where they will be collecting donations.

For more information contact Barry Keene on

07 308 8204 or btkeene@clear.net.nz.