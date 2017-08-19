Dennis hangs up his tool belt

NEXT time the coffee machine breaks down, or the electric mixer stops working the week before Christmas, things are going to get a whole lot harder.

For more than 25 years, many of the town’s broken small appliances have ended up crossing the counter of chatty repairman, Dennis Waymouth. The go-to man, who has run Dennis Appliance Repairs since moving to the area in 1989, is shutting the doors on his Strand East-based premises.

What will happen now, Dennis says, is anyone’s guess. “I’ve been the only remaining business of this kind, fixing hand-held appliances in Whakatane,” he says. Lamenting the gradual loss of many of the town’s long-serving repairmen, Dennis says he has seen a lot of change in the town’s businesses over the years, and certainly, in his own.

“Things have changed enormously,” he says, citing the sometimes low cost of replacing a broken appliance. “Not as many people choose to get something repaired now”. And incredibly, he says, one of the many major vacuum cleaner brands that he has always serviced, now replaces all broken machines with a new one.

“They don’t bother repairing them at all. It makes you wonder how cheaply they must be getting them produced”.

The various sites of Dennis’ premises over the years reads like a history of the town’s businesses. Since arriving in the Eastern Bay with his wife and three children in search of a better lifestyle, Dennis has moved his business seven times.

“We’d always had a bach at Ohope Beach and loved the area, so that led us here and I started off working out of what was formerly the Scraggs building”. It was 10 years before Dennis made his first move, shifting to former Meikles building for the following 10 years. The business has also operated out of Garland Motors, and McAlister Street, and even out of Dennis’ brother-in-law’s garage for a period after flooding damaged a building he was in. For its final four years, Dennis Appliance Repairs has run out of the old Beacon building in Strand East.

Dennis is looking forward to retirement. While joking that wife Christine thinks he should keep on working, he says he’s ready. The couple love spending time with their Pukekohe-based grandchildren, and Dennis says it’s a good retirement incentive. “We have great times up there and we’re looking forward to having more of it.”

Time for photography is another thing he is anticipating. “Alongside of fishing it’s something I’ve enjoyed doing for a long while. Actually, the two go very well together. I put the surfcaster out, leave it, and go and take photos.” Having the freedom to do so whenever he pleases is something he says he is looking forward to.

Dennis has enjoyed his many years in the business. “I enjoy the people and I’ve always tried to do well by them. I’ve had good relationships with my suppliers, which is important. That filters down to the customers. They benefit from it”.

He says he has always tried to look after the needs of elderly people, in particular, as well as people who were struggling to meet costs, his customer care winning more than one thumbs-up award over the years.

Much of the work Dennis once did is now carried out by bigger out-of-town companies, he says. And a lot of what were once considered specialty items sold at businesses such as Dennis’, are now sold everywhere. “Vacuum cleaner bags are a good example. I used to sell a lot of them, but now, you’ve even got big stationary stores selling them.”

His years in the business have left some comical memories, many revolving around appliances brought in for repair that just hadn’t been properly turned on. And a few novel appliance problems too.

“A lady once brought her vacuum cleaner in because it wasn’t sucking properly. When I opened it up, I found the dust bag had been packed full of cannabis. I really don’t think she had any idea about it. I don’t think the cannabis was hers.”

Dennis officially closed his business on the last day of June, but when we called by, the doors were still open, and he was still to be found across the other side of the counter.