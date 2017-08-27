SHIFTING house recently brought sharp clarity to the results of Ohope artist Janet Casey’s relentlessly “magpie like” habits.

“I can’t walk anywhere without arriving home with something,” she laughs.

With the sizeable evidence abundantly clear in her family’s pack-up of their long-time home in Ohope, moving the entire contents of Janet’s “woman-cave” required a few too many trips.

Roping in her daughter to help her make covert loads after husband Ged began to get tetchy, Janet’s bounty is now ensconced in the workshop of their new rural home, and like all the bounty before it, will ultimately take centre stage in her eclectic artworks.

Janet says her art began when her children were little and her role at their play centre had her dreaming up creative ideas for pre-schooler activities. When she and a colleague struck on the idea of working with the children to create a mosaic, the decision to do so would go on to colour many of her following years.

“I just immediately loved it. It became a passion.”

Going on to complete several courses of study under an internationally recognised mosaic artist, Janet further developed her techniques, and later became a teacher of the art form herself.

It’s several years now since she created her last mosaic piece. The bikini-clad torsos that were among her most popular pieces have travelled far and wide, but she says she gets bored easily. “I change mediums often.”

Which is why it’s hard to categorise the artist’s style into any particular medium. The only commonality in her work is, perhaps, that items incorporated have already been used, or were destined to be used, elsewhere. “Mostly I work with recycled materials. Most of my work reflects that.”

“Everyone’s mind works differently,” she says. “Everyone can look at the same thing, but see it differently. For me, I look at something, and what I see is what it could become. I see it as something else.”

Old picket fence posts have been reinvented as little boat sheds in work she describes as wooden assemblages. Recently, flowers from a synthetic lei have been taking centre stage in pieces influenced by Janet’s vivid memories of her mother’s garden.

There is timber galore in her new woman cave – old fence posts, driftwood, abandoned beehive boxes past their use-by date. There are items found washed ashore on sandy beaches; some having once dwelled on an ocean floor, some that may have fallen from a boat. There are items that have come straight from the hands of nature, and all kinds of items that have not – old hinges and brackets and lengths of chain share space with things that once grew on trees or littered a forest floor.

The eclectic contents of Janet’s workshop mirror the end product of her art – indefinable, surprising, and ever-changing.

Her work currently sells at The Good Garden Company, Gateway Drive, and at 4 Art’s Sake in Ohope. She is also developing an online site called Art and Design Store.