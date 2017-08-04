Feature home – Grand home with great views

Wake up on top of the world in a home that makes the most of its elevated ocean views.

THIS impressive 310-square-metre, three-level home has been designed to optimise amazing ocean views that can never be built out and can be enjoyed, even from ground level.

Situated on the highest point on Waiewe Street, this 1990s-built, four-bedroom home has undergone substantial refurbishment and is now ready for new owners to move in and enjoy luxury living at its best.

This sun-drenched home’s two large, semi-circular rooms, with huge bow windows that beautifully showcase the views of Whale Island, make it one of a kind. These rooms accommodate the main living area on the first level and the master bedroom upstairs. Because it is all north-facing with lots of light, it is also very warm, though heat pumps have been installed.

Day-to-day living is catered for on the first level, with a large open-plan living area comprising the kitchen, family and dining rooms.

The main bathroom and three of the bedrooms are also on this floor. Two of these bedrooms share the north-facing view and open to the lawn through French doors. But it is the master bedroom on the top floor that will wow buyers.

Half of this top floor is devoted to the master suite, which includes a bathroom with spa bath and shower, a large walk-in wardrobe and balcony. The uninterrupted views follow the curve of the wall, putting it among the most beautiful places you can imagine waking to.

A window in the opposite wall also allows for a view over the Rangitaiki Plains to Putauaki.

Across the hallway a large, family-sized living area, also with commanding views and its own balcony, takes up the remaining floorspace.

This makes it superb either as a family living room, entertainment area, or for a couple wanting to use the top floor as their own private living space separate from the rest of the household.

The basement level is devoted to the huge triple-car garage with laundry and an under-stairs storage cupboard. With ample off-street parking as well, there is plenty of space for all the big-boy toys.

With generous storage space, easily maintained outdoor areas and retaining walls creating raised shrubberies, this home is perfect as a lock-up-and-leave, easy-care home.

It’s got to be time to call Scott Jarrett or Maureen Hennessy – Team Scott – to view this gorgeous property.

Professionals

83 Waiewe Street, Whakatane

Agents: Scott Jarrett and Maureen Hennessy

Phone: 07 3070165 or 027 4938019 for Scott or 021 755212 for Maureen

Price: $880,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm-1.30pm