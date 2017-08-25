Feature home – Little house at the beach

OHOPE Beach is literally a hop, skip and a jump away from this coast-side property. Imagine soaking up rays while relaxing on New Zealand’s best beach and simply walking across the road to make that possible.

The two-bedroom property lives up to its label of “the best little house at the beach” and resonates cool, cosy and calm.

There are three outdoor living options – to relax, play or entertain.

At the front of the property is a compact fenced grass section, perfect for outdoor living. It is also complete with a deck that opens from the living room.

If the sun is too much or you prefer some shade, a sheltered porch area at the rear of the property is available for cooling off.

Also at the rear of the property is a cobbled area, perfect for private outdoor living.

Stepping inside the property, you are greeted with a funky and welcoming feel as you enter the kitchen.

The modern kitchen is complete with ever-changing scenes from the large picture window.

There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen which offers an additional dining option from the larger dining area next door, great for the kids and adults alike.

Large north-facing windows extend from the dining area through into the lounge for views of life as it goes by, the neighbourhood and a hint of the ocean.

The lounge is generous in size, sunny and welcoming and is complemented by natural light from the floor to ceiling sliders. Access to both outdoor areas are from the living room.

The master bedroom retains its 1950s character and, with no effort, could be opened to the private porch area.

The second bedroom is generous in size and it too retains the character of yesteryear. Storage at the home is plentiful with three separate storage cupboards situated in the hallway, opposite the bedrooms.

Tucked around the corner of the hall is a tidy bathroom and separate toilet.

The laundry room is spacious and could also accommodate additional storage.

Opposite the laundry is a cute nook that could be used for anything you wish – a children’s play room, study or additional guest accommodation. This convenient, extra room is available to convert into whatever you desire.

Step outside and you will find a single garage, complete with storage cupboards and shelving. There is an area on the side of the garage, perfect for parking the boat or use for additional parking.

BEACH PROPERTY: This entry-level Ohope home will surprise you with all it has to offer. Photos Matt Lowe Open2View RELAX: This sunny deck is a top place for relaxing and entertaining. MADE OVER: The kitchen has recently been given a complete makeover. NORTH-FACING: A large and sunny north-facing living room has a heatpump to keep you warm.

Professionals

226A Pohutukawa Avenue, Ohope

Agent: Trudy McKinnon

Phone: 07 307 0165 or 021 1223 044

Auction: Closing September 16 at 1pm

Open home: Sunday, August 27, 1pm to 2pm and Wednesday, August 30, 1pm to 1.30pm