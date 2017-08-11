Feature home – Superb multi-level living with spectacular views

Photographs speak a thousand words but you must see this home for yourself, if you are considering a luxurious home with views, privacy and location.

OPPORTUNITIES to purchase a home in one of Whakatane’s most prestigious locations don’t come up every day.

If divine apartment style living with picturesque views is your dream lifestyle, you can’t go past this buy.

It’s easy to imagine making this property your own as it ticks many boxes including stunning views, total privacy and superb gardens – without a blade of grass.

Escalated, this home offers views of the Whakatane River, ocean and out to Whale Island. There is a stunning picture to see out of every window of the three-level home.

You can spend your mornings sitting on the deck in the sunshine, watching the boats go out for the day and enjoy the spectacular sights as the tide comes in and out.

Nestled behind two townhouses, this premier home comes with privacy.

When you arrive at the property, you can drive straight into a double garage with internal access.

The spacious garage with storage shelving, is a step away from a huge office or rumpus room, the choice is yours when you make this property your own.

Also situated on the ground floor is one double bedroom and the laundry and bathroom.

The next level up includes the main living area, with, as you expected, fabulous views that hit you from every direction of the ocean, the river and the bush.

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room offers natural flow among the space, and warm and neutral-toned colours create a comfortable area.

The main level opens to a deck, facing the water and popular recreation area at Whakatane, The Heads.

Another bedroom is located on this floor which also opens to the deck.

A spacious and grand bathroom, with a toilet, shower, bath and two basins under a mirror, complements the main level of the house.

Another sheltered area at the rear of the home is perfect for cooling off in the summer time.

Stairs on either side of the house take you to and from the bottom and rear area of the home.

Just when you thought the views couldn’t get any better, there is another level above where you have views from Kohi Point to White Island through to Matata and as far as you can see out in the wild blue yonder.

Low-maintenance gardening is offered with this property and without any grass, no lawnmower or mowing is required.

The current owners, who have lived there for 13 years, work long hours and travel extensively. One of the assets of the home is the way they can just lock and leave.

With the privacy here, no one has any idea if you are in residence or not.

You can enjoy the apartment living without any extra fees and still you can garden or not, it’s your choice totally.

Though the words and photographs speak volumes, you must see the home and witness the sights for yourself.

ESCALATED: The escalated and private property is situated in a prestigious area of Whakatane. FLOW: The second of three levels at this home has natural indoor-outdoor flow from the deck overlooking the river and ocean through to the dining room and kitchen. LIVING: The living room on the main level is complemented with large windows and a ranch slider to take in the amazing sights outside.

Harcourts

21A Muriwai Drive, Whakatane

Agent: Shona Timmins

Phone: 07 308 7102 or 021 507 506

Price: $895,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm-1.45pm